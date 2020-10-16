Can't read data from json file

JavaScript
#1

I am having a got at a sample I found and can’t figure out what is my issue with the either the Json data format or the way I am trying to read it

The error I am getting is Uncaught TypeError: locations.forEach is not a function

This is how I call my function

        showMap
            (JSON.stringify({
                'type': 'FeatureCollection',
                'features': [
                    {
                        'type': 'Feature',
                        'geometry': {
                            'type': 'Point',
                            'coordinates': [-77.034084142948, 38.909671288923]
                        },
                        'properties': {
                            'phoneFormatted': '(202) 234-7336',
                            'phone': '2022347336',
                            'address': '1471 P St NW',
                            'city': 'Washington DC',
                            'country': 'United States',
                            'crossStreet': 'at 15th St NW',
                            'postalCode': '20005',
                            'state': 'D.C.'
                        }
                    },
                    {
                        'type': 'Feature',
                        'geometry': {
                            'type': 'Point',
                            'coordinates': [-75.20121216774, 39.954030175164]
                        },
                        'properties': {
                            'phoneFormatted': '(215) 386-1365',
                            'phone': '2153861365',
                            'address': '3925 Walnut St',
                            'city': 'Philadelphia',
                            'country': 'United States',
                            'postalCode': '19104',
                            'state': 'PA'
                        }
                    },
                    {
                        'type': 'Feature',
                        'geometry': {
                            'type': 'Point',
                            'coordinates': [-77.043959498405, 38.903883387232]
                        },
                        'properties': {
                            'phoneFormatted': '(202) 331-3355',
                            'phone': '2023313355',
                            'address': '1901 L St. NW',
                            'city': 'Washington DC',
                            'country': 'United States',
                            'crossStreet': 'at 19th St',
                            'postalCode': '20036',
                            'state': 'D.C.'
                        }
                    }
                ]
            }));

This is the function I am calling

   function showMap(pData)
            {
            mapboxgl.accessToken = 'pk.eyJ1Ijoic2FtaGVybWVzIiwiYSI6ImNpbGxjeGhmYzVvMm52bm1jdmx0NmtvbXoifQ.uf5gBnnbU05bnaw7atDu9A';
            let map = new mapboxgl.Map({
            container: 'travel-map',
            style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9',
            zoom: 3,
            center: [-77.034084142948, 38.909671288923],
            scrollZoom: false,
        });
     
          
                var locations = JSON.parse(pData);
                var features = Array()

                locations.forEach(function (element) {
                    feature = {
                        'type': 'Feature',
                        'geometry': {
                            'type': 'Point',
                            'coordinates': [element.fields.coordinates.lng, element.fields.coordinates.lat]
                        },
                        'properties': {
                            'title': element.title.rendered,
                            'visits': element.fields.number_of_visits
                        }
                    }
                    features.push(feature)
                })

                map.addSource("locations", {
                    "type": "geojson",
                    "data": {
                        "type": "FeatureCollection",
                        "features": features
                    }
                })

                features.forEach(function (marker) {
                    var popup = new mapboxgl.Popup()
                        .setHTML('<div style="padding:0.3rem 0.3rem 0;text-align:center;">'
                            + '<h2 style="font-size:16px;margin:0 0 0.3rem;">' + marker.properties.title + '</h2>'
                            + '<p style="font-size:12px;margin:0;">Visits: ' + marker.properties.visits + '</p></div>');

                    new mapboxgl.Marker()
                        .setLngLat(marker.geometry.coordinates)
                        .setPopup(popup)
                        .addTo(map);
                });

        }