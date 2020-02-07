Cant get the right path to link two webpages

I am trying to link a button to another html page through jquery but i cant seem to get the right path,
The two pages are in the same folder but i have the second page in a sub folder(past project),
Trying to link a button located in the first pic to the page indexStore.html(last pic)
Here’s what i tried:
$('#HomeToStoreButton').click(function () {
window.location.href = '..\..\startbootstrap-shop-homepage-gh-pages\startbootstrap-shop-homepage-gh-pages\indexStore.html';
return false;
});
Not the best way of showing the path but thats all i could think off.
Loction of js file(first pic)
Thanks.