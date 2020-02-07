Cant get the right path to link two webpages

I am trying to link a button to another html page through jquery but i cant seem to get the right path,

The two pages are in the same folder but i have the second page in a sub folder(past project),

Trying to link a button located in the first pic to the page indexStore.html(last pic)

Here’s what i tried:

$('#HomeToStoreButton').click(function () { window.location.href = '..\..\startbootstrap-shop-homepage-gh-pages\startbootstrap-shop-homepage-gh-pages\indexStore.html'; return false; });

Not the best way of showing the path but thats all i could think off.

Loction of js file(first pic)

Thanks.