Can't get login data from fake database

​I have a fake database from which I can’t get data on my index page. The login page seems to read the data correctly so it’s not a matter of the database.js file.

I don’t understand why but the loggedInUser property just doesn’t appear in the F12 Application tab.

Can someone help make index read and show the data correctly?

index.html:


<!doctype html>

<html lang="en">

<head>

    <meta charset="UTF-8">

    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">

    <title>Retrospective - Home</title>

    <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css">

    <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/index.css">

    <link rel="icon" href="img/Post-it.png" type="image/x-icon">

    <script src="js/authenticationCheck.js"></script>

</head>

<body>

    <div class="container">

        <div class="top-bar">

            <h1>Main Page</h1>

            <nav>

                <button id="retrospectives-btn" class="bar-icons">

                    <img src="img/retrospective-icon.svg" alt="Retrospective Icon">

                    <span class="tooltip">Retrospectives</span>

                </button>

                <button id="actions-btn" class="bar-icons">

                    <img src="img/action-icon.svg" alt="Action Icon">

                    <span class="tooltip">Actions</span>

                </button>

                <button id="team-btn" class="bar-icons">

                    <img src="img/team-icon.svg" alt="Team Icon">

                    <span class="tooltip">Team</span>

                </button>

                <button id="account-btn" class="bar-icons">

                    <img src="img/user-icon.svg" alt="Account Icon">

                    <span class="tooltip">Account</span>

                </button>

                <button id="logout-btn" class="bar-icons">

                    <img src="img/logout.svg" alt="Logout Icon">

                    <span class="tooltip">Logout</span>

                </button>

            </nav>

        </div>

        

        <!-- Sections that will be toggled -->

        <div class="form">

            <section id="retrospectives" class="content-section">

                <h2>Retrospectives

                    <button id="add-retrospective-btn" class="add-btn">+</button>

                </h2>

                <ul id="retrospectives-list"></ul>

                <p id="retrospectives-placeholder" style="display: none;">No retrospectives available.</p>

            </section>



            <section id="actions" class="content-section" style="display: none;">

                <h2>Actions List</h2>

                <div id="actions-list">

                    <!-- Actions will be displayed here -->

                </div>

            </section>



            <section id="team" class="content-section" style="display: none;">

                <h2 id="team-name"></h2>

                <ul id="team-members"></ul>

                <p id="team-placeholder" style="display: none;">You are not part of any team.</p>

            </section>



            <section id="account" class="content-section" style="display: none;">

                <h2>Account Details</h2>

                <ul id="account-details">



                </ul>

            </section>           

        </div>

    </div>

    <script src="js/index.js" type="module"></script>

</body>

</html>

js/index.js:

import fakeDatabase from './database.js';



// Retrieve the logged-in user's data

const loggedInUser = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('loggedInUser')) || {};



// Retrieve the last selected section from the session

const lastSection = localStorage.getItem('lastSection');

const defaultSection = 'account'; // Default section for first access



// Show the appropriate section

if (lastSection) {

    showSection(lastSection);

    loadSectionData(lastSection);

} else {

    showSection(defaultSection);

    loadSectionData(defaultSection);

}



// Adds an event to save the selected section

function showSection(sectionId) {

    const sections = document.querySelectorAll('.content-section');

    sections.forEach(section => {

        section.style.display = 'none'; // Hide all sections

    });



    document.getElementById(sectionId).style.display = 'block'; // Show the selected section

    localStorage.setItem('lastSection', sectionId); // Save the last selected section

}



// Load the data for the correct section

function loadSectionData(sectionId) {

    if (sectionId === 'retrospectives') {

        displayRetrospectives();

    } else if (sectionId === 'actions') {

        displayActions();

    } else if (sectionId === 'team') {

        displayTeamDetails();

    } else if (sectionId === 'account') {

        displayAccountDetails();

    }

}



// Button listeners

document.getElementById('retrospectives-btn').addEventListener('click', function() {

    showSection('retrospectives');

    loadSectionData('retrospectives');

});



document.getElementById('actions-btn').addEventListener('click', function() {

    showSection('actions');

    loadSectionData('actions');

});



document.getElementById('team-btn').addEventListener('click', function() {

    showSection('team');

    loadSectionData('team');

});



document.getElementById('account-btn').addEventListener('click', function() {

    showSection('account');

    loadSectionData('account');

});



document.getElementById('logout-btn').addEventListener('click', function() {

    // Remove authentication information

    localStorage.removeItem("loggedIn");

    localStorage.removeItem("loggedInUser");

    localStorage.removeItem("lastSection");



    // Redirect to the login page

    window.location.href = "login.html";

});



// Function to show account details

function displayAccountDetails() {

    const accountDetailsList = document.getElementById('account-details');

    accountDetailsList.innerHTML = ''; // Clear the list before adding new data



    if (loggedInUser) {

        // Create a <li> element with <p> for each detail

        const usernameItem = document.createElement('li');

        const usernameText = document.createElement('p');

        usernameText.textContent = `Username: ${loggedInUser.username}`;

        usernameItem.appendChild(usernameText);



        const firstNameItem = document.createElement('li');

        const firstNameText = document.createElement('p');

        firstNameText.textContent = `First Name: ${loggedInUser.firstName || ''}`;

        firstNameItem.appendChild(firstNameText);



        const lastNameItem = document.createElement('li');

        const lastNameText = document.createElement('p');

        lastNameText.textContent = `Last Name: ${loggedInUser.lastName || ''}`;

        lastNameItem.appendChild(lastNameText);



        // Add the <li> elements to the <ul> list

        accountDetailsList.appendChild(usernameItem);

        accountDetailsList.appendChild(firstNameItem);

        accountDetailsList.appendChild(lastNameItem);

    }

}



// Function to show the logged-in user's team details

function displayTeamDetails() {

    const teamNameElement = document.getElementById('team-name');

    const teamMembersList = document.getElementById('team-members');



    teamNameElement.textContent = ''; // Reset the team name

    teamMembersList.innerHTML = ''; // Reset the members list



    if (loggedInUser) {

        const userTeam = fakeDatabase.teams.find(team => team.id === loggedInUser.teamId);



        if (userTeam) {

            teamNameElement.textContent = userTeam.name; // Team name



            const teamMembers = fakeDatabase.users.filter(user => user.teamId === userTeam.id);

            const sortedMembers = teamMembers.sort((a, b) => {

                const roleOrder = (b.role === 'Admin' ? 1 : 0) - (a.role === 'Admin' ? 1 : 0);

                if (roleOrder !== 0) {

                    return roleOrder;

                }

                const surnameA = a.lastName || a.username;

                                const surnameB = b.lastName || b.username;

                return surnameA.localeCompare(surnameB);

            });



            if (sortedMembers.length > 0) {

                sortedMembers.forEach(member => {

                    const memberName = member.firstName && member.lastName ? `${member.firstName} ${member.lastName}` : member.username;

                    const memberRole = member.role;

                    

                    const listItem = document.createElement('li');

                    

                    const paragraph = document.createElement('p');

                    paragraph.textContent = `${memberName} - ${memberRole}`;

                    

                    listItem.appendChild(paragraph);

                    teamMembersList.appendChild(listItem);

                });

            }

        } else {

            teamNameElement.textContent = 'You are not part of any team'; // Show message in <h2>

        }

    } else {

        teamNameElement.textContent = 'You are not part of any team'; // Show message in <h2>

    }

}



// Function to show retrospectives

function displayRetrospectives() {

    const retroSection = document.getElementById('retrospectives-list');

    const retroPlaceholder = document.getElementById('retrospectives-placeholder');

    retroSection.innerHTML = '';

    retroPlaceholder.style.display = 'none';



    const retrospectives = fakeDatabase.retrospectives;

    const userTeamId = loggedInUser.teamId;



    if (!userTeamId) {

        retroPlaceholder.style.display = 'block';

        return;

    }



    // Filter retrospectives based on the user's team

    const teamRetrospectives = retrospectives.filter(retro => retro.teamId === userTeamId);



    // Sort retrospectives by date, from most recent to least recent

    teamRetrospectives.sort((a, b) => new Date(b.date) - new Date(a.date));



    if (teamRetrospectives.length > 0) {

        teamRetrospectives.forEach(retro => {

            const listItem = document.createElement('li');

            

            const retroLink = document.createElement('a');

            retroLink.href = `retrospective.html?id=${retro.id}`;



            const paragraph = document.createElement('p');

            paragraph.textContent = `${retro.name} - Date: ${retro.date}`;

            

            retroLink.appendChild(paragraph);

            

            listItem.appendChild(retroLink);

            retroSection.appendChild(listItem);

        });

    } else {

        retroPlaceholder.style.display = 'block';

    }

}



// Function to show actions

function displayActions() {

    const actionsSection = document.getElementById('actions-list');

    actionsSection.innerHTML = ''; // Clear the section before adding new data



    // Retrieve actions from the database

    let actions = fakeDatabase.actions;



    const userTeamId = loggedInUser.teamId;

    if (!userTeamId) {

        const noActionsMessage = document.createElement('p');

        noActionsMessage.textContent = 'No actions available.';

        actionsSection.appendChild(noActionsMessage);

        return;

    }



    // Filter actions based on the logged-in user's team

    actions = actions.filter(action => {

        const retrospective = fakeDatabase.retrospectives.find(retro => retro.id === action.retrospectiveId);

        return retrospective && retrospective.teamId === userTeamId;

    });



    // Sort actions by due date, then description, then ID

    actions.sort((a, b) => {

        const dateA = new Date(a.dueDate);

        const dateB = new Date(b.dueDate);

        if (dateA - dateB !== 0) return dateA - dateB; // Sort by due date



        const descComparison = a.description.localeCompare(b.description);

        if (descComparison !== 0) return descComparison; // Sort by description



        return a.id - b.id; // Sort by ID in case of a tie

    });



    if (actions.length > 0) {

        const listElement = document.createElement('ul');



        actions.forEach(action => {

            const listItem = document.createElement('li');

        

            // Create the action text

            const actionText = document.createElement('p');

            actionText.classList.add('actions-item'); // Add class for styling

            actionText.innerHTML = `<strong>${action.description}</strong>`;

        

            // Add the name of the retrospective, if it exists

            const retrospective = fakeDatabase.retrospectives.find(retro => retro.id === action.retrospectiveId);

            const retroText = document.createElement('p');

            retroText.classList.add('actions-item'); // Add class for styling

            retroText.textContent = retrospective ? retrospective.name : 'Does not belong to a retrospective';

        

            // Add the due date

            const dueDateText = document.createElement('p');

            dueDateText.classList.add('actions-item'); // Add class for styling

            dueDateText.textContent = `Due Date: ${action.dueDate}`;

        

            listItem.appendChild(actionText);

            listItem.appendChild(retroText);

            listItem.appendChild(dueDateText);

        

            listElement.appendChild(listItem);

        });       

        

        actionsSection.appendChild(listElement);

    } else {

        const noActionsMessage = document.createElement('p');

        noActionsMessage.textContent = 'No actions available.';

        actionsSection.appendChild(noActionsMessage);

    }

}



document.getElementById('add-retrospective-btn').addEventListener('click', function() {

    window.location.href = 'retrospective.html';

});

js/authenticationCheck.js:

// Check if the page is loaded from the cache and the user is logged out

// If the user is logged out, the page cannot be loaded from the cache and must be reloaded

// (and consequently, the user will be redirected to the login page)

window.addEventListener("pageshow", (event) => {

    if (event.persisted) { // If the page is loaded from the cache

        const isLoggedIn = localStorage.getItem("loggedIn");

        if (isLoggedIn !== "true") {

            // Force reload of the page if the user is not authenticated

            window.location.href = "login.html";

        }

    }

});

js/database.js:

const fakeDatabase = {

    users: [

        { username: "testUser", password: "Test@1234", role: "Admin", firstName: "John", lastName: "Doe", teamId: 1 },

        { username: "testUser1", password: "Test@12345", role: "Admin", firstName: "Joe", lastName: "Smith", teamId: 1 },

        { username: "testUser2", password: "Test@435!", role: "Member", firstName: "Mark", lastName: "White", teamId: 1 },

        { username: "user123", password: "Password!987", role: "Member", firstName: "Luke", lastName: "Green", teamId: 2 },

        { username: "Random123", password: "poiuyt!/1", role: "Admin", firstName: "Lucy", lastName: "McDonald", teamId: 2 },

        { username: "newUser", password: "Example123", role: "Member", firstName: "Hillary", lastName: "Tree", teamId: null },

        { username: "IDK", password: "JD!2024", role: "Admin", firstName: "Andrew", lastName: "Williams", teamId: 3 },

        { username: "MickeyMouse", password: "icai()nm18", role: "Member", firstName: "Seth", lastName: "Smith", teamId: 3 },

    ],

    teams: [

        { id: 1, name: "Team Alpha" },

        { id: 2, name: "Team Beta" },

        { id: 3, name: "Team Gamma" },

    ],

    retrospectives: [

        { id: 1, name: "Sprint 1 Retrospective", date: "2024-01-15", teamId: 1 },

        { id: 2, name: "Sprint 2 Retrospective", date: "2024-01-30", teamId: 1 },

        { id: 3, name: "Weekly Retrospective", date: "2024-04-10", teamId: 2 },

        { id: 4, name: "Sprint 1 Review", date: "2024-01-12", teamId: null },

    ],

    actions: [

        { id: 1, dueDate: '2024-11-01', description: 'Perform data backup', retrospectiveId: 2 },

        { id: 2, dueDate: '2024-12-15', description: 'Update the software', retrospectiveId: null },

        { id: 3, dueDate: '2024-11-24', description: 'Complete the front end', retrospectiveId: 2 },

    ],

    postIts: [

        { id: 1, description: "Great teamwork!", column: "glad", retrospectiveId: 1 },

        { id: 2, description: "We need to improve communication.", column: "sad", retrospectiveId: 1 },

        { id: 3, description: "Deadlines met!", column: "glad", retrospectiveId: 2 },

        { id: 4, description: "Too many bugs in the software.", column: "mad", retrospectiveId: 2 },

        { id: 5, description: "Good retrospective!", column: "glad", retrospectiveId: 3 },

        { id: 6, description: "Some team members are missing.", column: "sad", retrospectiveId: 3 },

    ]

};

export default fakeDatabase;