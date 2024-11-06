Can't get login data from fake database

I have a fake database from which I can’t get data on my index page. The login page seems to read the data correctly so it’s not a matter of the database.js file.
I don’t understand why but the loggedInUser property just doesn’t appear in the F12 Application tab.
Can someone help make index read and show the data correctly?
index.html:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Retrospective - Home</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/index.css">
<link rel="icon" href="img/Post-it.png" type="image/x-icon">
<script src="js/authenticationCheck.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div class="top-bar">
<h1>Main Page</h1>
<nav>
<button id="retrospectives-btn" class="bar-icons">
<img src="img/retrospective-icon.svg" alt="Retrospective Icon">
<span class="tooltip">Retrospectives</span>
</button>
<button id="actions-btn" class="bar-icons">
<img src="img/action-icon.svg" alt="Action Icon">
<span class="tooltip">Actions</span>
</button>
<button id="team-btn" class="bar-icons">
<img src="img/team-icon.svg" alt="Team Icon">
<span class="tooltip">Team</span>
</button>
<button id="account-btn" class="bar-icons">
<img src="img/user-icon.svg" alt="Account Icon">
<span class="tooltip">Account</span>
</button>
<button id="logout-btn" class="bar-icons">
<img src="img/logout.svg" alt="Logout Icon">
<span class="tooltip">Logout</span>
</button>
</nav>
</div>
<!-- Sections that will be toggled -->
<div class="form">
<section id="retrospectives" class="content-section">
<h2>Retrospectives
<button id="add-retrospective-btn" class="add-btn">+</button>
</h2>
<ul id="retrospectives-list"></ul>
<p id="retrospectives-placeholder" style="display: none;">No retrospectives available.</p>
</section>
<section id="actions" class="content-section" style="display: none;">
<h2>Actions List</h2>
<div id="actions-list">
<!-- Actions will be displayed here -->
</div>
</section>
<section id="team" class="content-section" style="display: none;">
<h2 id="team-name"></h2>
<ul id="team-members"></ul>
<p id="team-placeholder" style="display: none;">You are not part of any team.</p>
</section>
<section id="account" class="content-section" style="display: none;">
<h2>Account Details</h2>
<ul id="account-details">
</ul>
</section>
</div>
</div>
<script src="js/index.js" type="module"></script>
</body>
</html>
js/index.js:
import fakeDatabase from './database.js';
// Retrieve the logged-in user's data
const loggedInUser = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('loggedInUser')) || {};
// Retrieve the last selected section from the session
const lastSection = localStorage.getItem('lastSection');
const defaultSection = 'account'; // Default section for first access
// Show the appropriate section
if (lastSection) {
showSection(lastSection);
loadSectionData(lastSection);
} else {
showSection(defaultSection);
loadSectionData(defaultSection);
}
// Adds an event to save the selected section
function showSection(sectionId) {
const sections = document.querySelectorAll('.content-section');
sections.forEach(section => {
section.style.display = 'none'; // Hide all sections
});
document.getElementById(sectionId).style.display = 'block'; // Show the selected section
localStorage.setItem('lastSection', sectionId); // Save the last selected section
}
// Load the data for the correct section
function loadSectionData(sectionId) {
if (sectionId === 'retrospectives') {
displayRetrospectives();
} else if (sectionId === 'actions') {
displayActions();
} else if (sectionId === 'team') {
displayTeamDetails();
} else if (sectionId === 'account') {
displayAccountDetails();
}
}
// Button listeners
document.getElementById('retrospectives-btn').addEventListener('click', function() {
showSection('retrospectives');
loadSectionData('retrospectives');
});
document.getElementById('actions-btn').addEventListener('click', function() {
showSection('actions');
loadSectionData('actions');
});
document.getElementById('team-btn').addEventListener('click', function() {
showSection('team');
loadSectionData('team');
});
document.getElementById('account-btn').addEventListener('click', function() {
showSection('account');
loadSectionData('account');
});
document.getElementById('logout-btn').addEventListener('click', function() {
// Remove authentication information
localStorage.removeItem("loggedIn");
localStorage.removeItem("loggedInUser");
localStorage.removeItem("lastSection");
// Redirect to the login page
window.location.href = "login.html";
});
// Function to show account details
function displayAccountDetails() {
const accountDetailsList = document.getElementById('account-details');
accountDetailsList.innerHTML = ''; // Clear the list before adding new data
if (loggedInUser) {
// Create a <li> element with <p> for each detail
const usernameItem = document.createElement('li');
const usernameText = document.createElement('p');
usernameText.textContent = `Username: ${loggedInUser.username}`;
usernameItem.appendChild(usernameText);
const firstNameItem = document.createElement('li');
const firstNameText = document.createElement('p');
firstNameText.textContent = `First Name: ${loggedInUser.firstName || ''}`;
firstNameItem.appendChild(firstNameText);
const lastNameItem = document.createElement('li');
const lastNameText = document.createElement('p');
lastNameText.textContent = `Last Name: ${loggedInUser.lastName || ''}`;
lastNameItem.appendChild(lastNameText);
// Add the <li> elements to the <ul> list
accountDetailsList.appendChild(usernameItem);
accountDetailsList.appendChild(firstNameItem);
accountDetailsList.appendChild(lastNameItem);
}
}
// Function to show the logged-in user's team details
function displayTeamDetails() {
const teamNameElement = document.getElementById('team-name');
const teamMembersList = document.getElementById('team-members');
teamNameElement.textContent = ''; // Reset the team name
teamMembersList.innerHTML = ''; // Reset the members list
if (loggedInUser) {
const userTeam = fakeDatabase.teams.find(team => team.id === loggedInUser.teamId);
if (userTeam) {
teamNameElement.textContent = userTeam.name; // Team name
const teamMembers = fakeDatabase.users.filter(user => user.teamId === userTeam.id);
const sortedMembers = teamMembers.sort((a, b) => {
const roleOrder = (b.role === 'Admin' ? 1 : 0) - (a.role === 'Admin' ? 1 : 0);
if (roleOrder !== 0) {
return roleOrder;
}
const surnameA = a.lastName || a.username;
const surnameB = b.lastName || b.username;
return surnameA.localeCompare(surnameB);
});
if (sortedMembers.length > 0) {
sortedMembers.forEach(member => {
const memberName = member.firstName && member.lastName ? `${member.firstName} ${member.lastName}` : member.username;
const memberRole = member.role;
const listItem = document.createElement('li');
const paragraph = document.createElement('p');
paragraph.textContent = `${memberName} - ${memberRole}`;
listItem.appendChild(paragraph);
teamMembersList.appendChild(listItem);
});
}
} else {
teamNameElement.textContent = 'You are not part of any team'; // Show message in <h2>
}
} else {
teamNameElement.textContent = 'You are not part of any team'; // Show message in <h2>
}
}
// Function to show retrospectives
function displayRetrospectives() {
const retroSection = document.getElementById('retrospectives-list');
const retroPlaceholder = document.getElementById('retrospectives-placeholder');
retroSection.innerHTML = '';
retroPlaceholder.style.display = 'none';
const retrospectives = fakeDatabase.retrospectives;
const userTeamId = loggedInUser.teamId;
if (!userTeamId) {
retroPlaceholder.style.display = 'block';
return;
}
// Filter retrospectives based on the user's team
const teamRetrospectives = retrospectives.filter(retro => retro.teamId === userTeamId);
// Sort retrospectives by date, from most recent to least recent
teamRetrospectives.sort((a, b) => new Date(b.date) - new Date(a.date));
if (teamRetrospectives.length > 0) {
teamRetrospectives.forEach(retro => {
const listItem = document.createElement('li');
const retroLink = document.createElement('a');
retroLink.href = `retrospective.html?id=${retro.id}`;
const paragraph = document.createElement('p');
paragraph.textContent = `${retro.name} - Date: ${retro.date}`;
retroLink.appendChild(paragraph);
listItem.appendChild(retroLink);
retroSection.appendChild(listItem);
});
} else {
retroPlaceholder.style.display = 'block';
}
}
// Function to show actions
function displayActions() {
const actionsSection = document.getElementById('actions-list');
actionsSection.innerHTML = ''; // Clear the section before adding new data
// Retrieve actions from the database
let actions = fakeDatabase.actions;
const userTeamId = loggedInUser.teamId;
if (!userTeamId) {
const noActionsMessage = document.createElement('p');
noActionsMessage.textContent = 'No actions available.';
actionsSection.appendChild(noActionsMessage);
return;
}
// Filter actions based on the logged-in user's team
actions = actions.filter(action => {
const retrospective = fakeDatabase.retrospectives.find(retro => retro.id === action.retrospectiveId);
return retrospective && retrospective.teamId === userTeamId;
});
// Sort actions by due date, then description, then ID
actions.sort((a, b) => {
const dateA = new Date(a.dueDate);
const dateB = new Date(b.dueDate);
if (dateA - dateB !== 0) return dateA - dateB; // Sort by due date
const descComparison = a.description.localeCompare(b.description);
if (descComparison !== 0) return descComparison; // Sort by description
return a.id - b.id; // Sort by ID in case of a tie
});
if (actions.length > 0) {
const listElement = document.createElement('ul');
actions.forEach(action => {
const listItem = document.createElement('li');
// Create the action text
const actionText = document.createElement('p');
actionText.classList.add('actions-item'); // Add class for styling
actionText.innerHTML = `<strong>${action.description}</strong>`;
// Add the name of the retrospective, if it exists
const retrospective = fakeDatabase.retrospectives.find(retro => retro.id === action.retrospectiveId);
const retroText = document.createElement('p');
retroText.classList.add('actions-item'); // Add class for styling
retroText.textContent = retrospective ? retrospective.name : 'Does not belong to a retrospective';
// Add the due date
const dueDateText = document.createElement('p');
dueDateText.classList.add('actions-item'); // Add class for styling
dueDateText.textContent = `Due Date: ${action.dueDate}`;
listItem.appendChild(actionText);
listItem.appendChild(retroText);
listItem.appendChild(dueDateText);
listElement.appendChild(listItem);
});
actionsSection.appendChild(listElement);
} else {
const noActionsMessage = document.createElement('p');
noActionsMessage.textContent = 'No actions available.';
actionsSection.appendChild(noActionsMessage);
}
}
document.getElementById('add-retrospective-btn').addEventListener('click', function() {
window.location.href = 'retrospective.html';
});
js/authenticationCheck.js:
// Check if the page is loaded from the cache and the user is logged out
// If the user is logged out, the page cannot be loaded from the cache and must be reloaded
// (and consequently, the user will be redirected to the login page)
window.addEventListener("pageshow", (event) => {
if (event.persisted) { // If the page is loaded from the cache
const isLoggedIn = localStorage.getItem("loggedIn");
if (isLoggedIn !== "true") {
// Force reload of the page if the user is not authenticated
window.location.href = "login.html";
}
}
});
js/database.js:
const fakeDatabase = {
users: [
{ username: "testUser", password: "Test@1234", role: "Admin", firstName: "John", lastName: "Doe", teamId: 1 },
{ username: "testUser1", password: "Test@12345", role: "Admin", firstName: "Joe", lastName: "Smith", teamId: 1 },
{ username: "testUser2", password: "Test@435!", role: "Member", firstName: "Mark", lastName: "White", teamId: 1 },
{ username: "user123", password: "Password!987", role: "Member", firstName: "Luke", lastName: "Green", teamId: 2 },
{ username: "Random123", password: "poiuyt!/1", role: "Admin", firstName: "Lucy", lastName: "McDonald", teamId: 2 },
{ username: "newUser", password: "Example123", role: "Member", firstName: "Hillary", lastName: "Tree", teamId: null },
{ username: "IDK", password: "JD!2024", role: "Admin", firstName: "Andrew", lastName: "Williams", teamId: 3 },
{ username: "MickeyMouse", password: "icai()nm18", role: "Member", firstName: "Seth", lastName: "Smith", teamId: 3 },
],
teams: [
{ id: 1, name: "Team Alpha" },
{ id: 2, name: "Team Beta" },
{ id: 3, name: "Team Gamma" },
],
retrospectives: [
{ id: 1, name: "Sprint 1 Retrospective", date: "2024-01-15", teamId: 1 },
{ id: 2, name: "Sprint 2 Retrospective", date: "2024-01-30", teamId: 1 },
{ id: 3, name: "Weekly Retrospective", date: "2024-04-10", teamId: 2 },
{ id: 4, name: "Sprint 1 Review", date: "2024-01-12", teamId: null },
],
actions: [
{ id: 1, dueDate: '2024-11-01', description: 'Perform data backup', retrospectiveId: 2 },
{ id: 2, dueDate: '2024-12-15', description: 'Update the software', retrospectiveId: null },
{ id: 3, dueDate: '2024-11-24', description: 'Complete the front end', retrospectiveId: 2 },
],
postIts: [
{ id: 1, description: "Great teamwork!", column: "glad", retrospectiveId: 1 },
{ id: 2, description: "We need to improve communication.", column: "sad", retrospectiveId: 1 },
{ id: 3, description: "Deadlines met!", column: "glad", retrospectiveId: 2 },
{ id: 4, description: "Too many bugs in the software.", column: "mad", retrospectiveId: 2 },
{ id: 5, description: "Good retrospective!", column: "glad", retrospectiveId: 3 },
{ id: 6, description: "Some team members are missing.", column: "sad", retrospectiveId: 3 },
]
};
export default fakeDatabase;