Can't get login data from fake database

​I have a fake database from which I can’t get data on my index page. The login page seems to read the data correctly so it’s not a matter of the database.js file.

I don’t understand why but the loggedInUser property just doesn’t appear in the F12 Application tab.

Can someone help make index read and show the data correctly?

index.html:

<!doctype html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Retrospective - Home</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/index.css"> <link rel="icon" href="img/Post-it.png" type="image/x-icon"> <script src="js/authenticationCheck.js"></script> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <div class="top-bar"> <h1>Main Page</h1> <nav> <button id="retrospectives-btn" class="bar-icons"> <img src="img/retrospective-icon.svg" alt="Retrospective Icon"> <span class="tooltip">Retrospectives</span> </button> <button id="actions-btn" class="bar-icons"> <img src="img/action-icon.svg" alt="Action Icon"> <span class="tooltip">Actions</span> </button> <button id="team-btn" class="bar-icons"> <img src="img/team-icon.svg" alt="Team Icon"> <span class="tooltip">Team</span> </button> <button id="account-btn" class="bar-icons"> <img src="img/user-icon.svg" alt="Account Icon"> <span class="tooltip">Account</span> </button> <button id="logout-btn" class="bar-icons"> <img src="img/logout.svg" alt="Logout Icon"> <span class="tooltip">Logout</span> </button> </nav> </div> <!-- Sections that will be toggled --> <div class="form"> <section id="retrospectives" class="content-section"> <h2>Retrospectives <button id="add-retrospective-btn" class="add-btn">+</button> </h2> <ul id="retrospectives-list"></ul> <p id="retrospectives-placeholder" style="display: none;">No retrospectives available.</p> </section> <section id="actions" class="content-section" style="display: none;"> <h2>Actions List</h2> <div id="actions-list"> <!-- Actions will be displayed here --> </div> </section> <section id="team" class="content-section" style="display: none;"> <h2 id="team-name"></h2> <ul id="team-members"></ul> <p id="team-placeholder" style="display: none;">You are not part of any team.</p> </section> <section id="account" class="content-section" style="display: none;"> <h2>Account Details</h2> <ul id="account-details"> </ul> </section> </div> </div> <script src="js/index.js" type="module"></script> </body> </html>

js/index.js:

import fakeDatabase from './database.js'; // Retrieve the logged-in user's data const loggedInUser = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('loggedInUser')) || {}; // Retrieve the last selected section from the session const lastSection = localStorage.getItem('lastSection'); const defaultSection = 'account'; // Default section for first access // Show the appropriate section if (lastSection) { showSection(lastSection); loadSectionData(lastSection); } else { showSection(defaultSection); loadSectionData(defaultSection); } // Adds an event to save the selected section function showSection(sectionId) { const sections = document.querySelectorAll('.content-section'); sections.forEach(section => { section.style.display = 'none'; // Hide all sections }); document.getElementById(sectionId).style.display = 'block'; // Show the selected section localStorage.setItem('lastSection', sectionId); // Save the last selected section } // Load the data for the correct section function loadSectionData(sectionId) { if (sectionId === 'retrospectives') { displayRetrospectives(); } else if (sectionId === 'actions') { displayActions(); } else if (sectionId === 'team') { displayTeamDetails(); } else if (sectionId === 'account') { displayAccountDetails(); } } // Button listeners document.getElementById('retrospectives-btn').addEventListener('click', function() { showSection('retrospectives'); loadSectionData('retrospectives'); }); document.getElementById('actions-btn').addEventListener('click', function() { showSection('actions'); loadSectionData('actions'); }); document.getElementById('team-btn').addEventListener('click', function() { showSection('team'); loadSectionData('team'); }); document.getElementById('account-btn').addEventListener('click', function() { showSection('account'); loadSectionData('account'); }); document.getElementById('logout-btn').addEventListener('click', function() { // Remove authentication information localStorage.removeItem("loggedIn"); localStorage.removeItem("loggedInUser"); localStorage.removeItem("lastSection"); // Redirect to the login page window.location.href = "login.html"; }); // Function to show account details function displayAccountDetails() { const accountDetailsList = document.getElementById('account-details'); accountDetailsList.innerHTML = ''; // Clear the list before adding new data if (loggedInUser) { // Create a <li> element with <p> for each detail const usernameItem = document.createElement('li'); const usernameText = document.createElement('p'); usernameText.textContent = `Username: ${loggedInUser.username}`; usernameItem.appendChild(usernameText); const firstNameItem = document.createElement('li'); const firstNameText = document.createElement('p'); firstNameText.textContent = `First Name: ${loggedInUser.firstName || ''}`; firstNameItem.appendChild(firstNameText); const lastNameItem = document.createElement('li'); const lastNameText = document.createElement('p'); lastNameText.textContent = `Last Name: ${loggedInUser.lastName || ''}`; lastNameItem.appendChild(lastNameText); // Add the <li> elements to the <ul> list accountDetailsList.appendChild(usernameItem); accountDetailsList.appendChild(firstNameItem); accountDetailsList.appendChild(lastNameItem); } } // Function to show the logged-in user's team details function displayTeamDetails() { const teamNameElement = document.getElementById('team-name'); const teamMembersList = document.getElementById('team-members'); teamNameElement.textContent = ''; // Reset the team name teamMembersList.innerHTML = ''; // Reset the members list if (loggedInUser) { const userTeam = fakeDatabase.teams.find(team => team.id === loggedInUser.teamId); if (userTeam) { teamNameElement.textContent = userTeam.name; // Team name const teamMembers = fakeDatabase.users.filter(user => user.teamId === userTeam.id); const sortedMembers = teamMembers.sort((a, b) => { const roleOrder = (b.role === 'Admin' ? 1 : 0) - (a.role === 'Admin' ? 1 : 0); if (roleOrder !== 0) { return roleOrder; } const surnameA = a.lastName || a.username; const surnameB = b.lastName || b.username; return surnameA.localeCompare(surnameB); }); if (sortedMembers.length > 0) { sortedMembers.forEach(member => { const memberName = member.firstName && member.lastName ? `${member.firstName} ${member.lastName}` : member.username; const memberRole = member.role; const listItem = document.createElement('li'); const paragraph = document.createElement('p'); paragraph.textContent = `${memberName} - ${memberRole}`; listItem.appendChild(paragraph); teamMembersList.appendChild(listItem); }); } } else { teamNameElement.textContent = 'You are not part of any team'; // Show message in <h2> } } else { teamNameElement.textContent = 'You are not part of any team'; // Show message in <h2> } } // Function to show retrospectives function displayRetrospectives() { const retroSection = document.getElementById('retrospectives-list'); const retroPlaceholder = document.getElementById('retrospectives-placeholder'); retroSection.innerHTML = ''; retroPlaceholder.style.display = 'none'; const retrospectives = fakeDatabase.retrospectives; const userTeamId = loggedInUser.teamId; if (!userTeamId) { retroPlaceholder.style.display = 'block'; return; } // Filter retrospectives based on the user's team const teamRetrospectives = retrospectives.filter(retro => retro.teamId === userTeamId); // Sort retrospectives by date, from most recent to least recent teamRetrospectives.sort((a, b) => new Date(b.date) - new Date(a.date)); if (teamRetrospectives.length > 0) { teamRetrospectives.forEach(retro => { const listItem = document.createElement('li'); const retroLink = document.createElement('a'); retroLink.href = `retrospective.html?id=${retro.id}`; const paragraph = document.createElement('p'); paragraph.textContent = `${retro.name} - Date: ${retro.date}`; retroLink.appendChild(paragraph); listItem.appendChild(retroLink); retroSection.appendChild(listItem); }); } else { retroPlaceholder.style.display = 'block'; } } // Function to show actions function displayActions() { const actionsSection = document.getElementById('actions-list'); actionsSection.innerHTML = ''; // Clear the section before adding new data // Retrieve actions from the database let actions = fakeDatabase.actions; const userTeamId = loggedInUser.teamId; if (!userTeamId) { const noActionsMessage = document.createElement('p'); noActionsMessage.textContent = 'No actions available.'; actionsSection.appendChild(noActionsMessage); return; } // Filter actions based on the logged-in user's team actions = actions.filter(action => { const retrospective = fakeDatabase.retrospectives.find(retro => retro.id === action.retrospectiveId); return retrospective && retrospective.teamId === userTeamId; }); // Sort actions by due date, then description, then ID actions.sort((a, b) => { const dateA = new Date(a.dueDate); const dateB = new Date(b.dueDate); if (dateA - dateB !== 0) return dateA - dateB; // Sort by due date const descComparison = a.description.localeCompare(b.description); if (descComparison !== 0) return descComparison; // Sort by description return a.id - b.id; // Sort by ID in case of a tie }); if (actions.length > 0) { const listElement = document.createElement('ul'); actions.forEach(action => { const listItem = document.createElement('li'); // Create the action text const actionText = document.createElement('p'); actionText.classList.add('actions-item'); // Add class for styling actionText.innerHTML = `<strong>${action.description}</strong>`; // Add the name of the retrospective, if it exists const retrospective = fakeDatabase.retrospectives.find(retro => retro.id === action.retrospectiveId); const retroText = document.createElement('p'); retroText.classList.add('actions-item'); // Add class for styling retroText.textContent = retrospective ? retrospective.name : 'Does not belong to a retrospective'; // Add the due date const dueDateText = document.createElement('p'); dueDateText.classList.add('actions-item'); // Add class for styling dueDateText.textContent = `Due Date: ${action.dueDate}`; listItem.appendChild(actionText); listItem.appendChild(retroText); listItem.appendChild(dueDateText); listElement.appendChild(listItem); }); actionsSection.appendChild(listElement); } else { const noActionsMessage = document.createElement('p'); noActionsMessage.textContent = 'No actions available.'; actionsSection.appendChild(noActionsMessage); } } document.getElementById('add-retrospective-btn').addEventListener('click', function() { window.location.href = 'retrospective.html'; });

js/authenticationCheck.js:

// Check if the page is loaded from the cache and the user is logged out // If the user is logged out, the page cannot be loaded from the cache and must be reloaded // (and consequently, the user will be redirected to the login page) window.addEventListener("pageshow", (event) => { if (event.persisted) { // If the page is loaded from the cache const isLoggedIn = localStorage.getItem("loggedIn"); if (isLoggedIn !== "true") { // Force reload of the page if the user is not authenticated window.location.href = "login.html"; } } });

js/database.js: