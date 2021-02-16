Cant get footer to sit at the bottom of the page :-(

Is it in invisible ink I can’t see my code anywhere there
html {
box-sizing: border-box
}
*,
*:before,
*:after {
box-sizing: inherit
}
/* Extract from normalize.css by Nicolas Gallagher and Jonathan Neal git.io/normalize */
html {
-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;
-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%
}
body {
margin: 0
}
article,
aside,
details,
figcaption,
figure,
footer,
header,
main,
menu,
nav,
section {
display: block
}
summary {
display: list-item
}
audio,
canvas,
progress,
video {
display: inline-block
}
progress {
vertical-align: baseline
}
audio:not([controls]) {
display: none;
height: 0
}
[hidden],
template {
display: none
}
a {
background-color: transparent
}
a:active,
a:hover {
outline-width: 0
}
abbr[title] {
border-bottom: none;
text-decoration: underline;
text-decoration: underline dotted
}
b,
strong {
font-weight: bolder
}
dfn {
font-style: italic
}
mark {
background: #ff0;
color: #000
}
small {
font-size: 80%
}
sub,
sup {
font-size: 75%;
line-height: 0;
position: relative;
vertical-align: baseline
}
sub {
bottom: -0.25em
}
sup {
top: -0.5em
}
figure {
margin: 1em 40px
}
img {
border-style: none
}
code,
kbd,
pre,
samp {
font-family: monospace, monospace;
font-size: 1em
}
hr {
box-sizing: content-box;
height: 0;
overflow: visible
}
button,
input,
select,
textarea,
optgroup {
font: inherit;
margin: 0
}
optgroup {
font-weight: bold
}
button,
input {
overflow: visible
}
button,
select {
text-transform: none
}
button,
[type=button],
[type=reset],
[type=submit] {
-webkit-appearance: button
}
button::-moz-focus-inner,
[type=button]::-moz-focus-inner,
[type=reset]::-moz-focus-inner,
[type=submit]::-moz-focus-inner {
border-style: none;
padding: 0
}
button:-moz-focusring,
[type=button]:-moz-focusring,
[type=reset]:-moz-focusring,
[type=submit]:-moz-focusring {
outline: 1px dotted ButtonText
}
fieldset {
border: 1px solid #c0c0c0;
margin: 0 2px;
padding: .35em .625em .75em
}
legend {
color: inherit;
display: table;
max-width: 100%;
padding: 0;
white-space: normal
}
textarea {
overflow: auto
}
[type=checkbox],
[type=radio] {
padding: 0
}
[type=number]::-webkit-inner-spin-button,
[type=number]::-webkit-outer-spin-button {
height: auto
}
[type=search] {
-webkit-appearance: textfield;
outline-offset: -2px
}
[type=search]::-webkit-search-decoration {
-webkit-appearance: none
}
::-webkit-file-upload-button {
-webkit-appearance: button;
font: inherit
}
/* End extract */
html,
body {
font-family: Verdana, sans-serif;
font-size: 15px;
line-height: 1.5
}
html {
overflow-x: hidden
}
h1 {
font-size: 36px
}
h2 {
font-size: 30px
}
h3 {
font-size: 24px
}
h4 {
font-size: 20px
}
h5 {
font-size: 18px
}
h6 {
font-size: 16px
}
.w3-serif {
font-family: serif
}
.w3-sans-serif {
font-family: sans-serif
}
.w3-cursive {
font-family: cursive
}
.w3-monospace {
font-family: monospace
}
h1,
h2,
h3,
h4,
h5,
h6 {
font-family: "Segoe UI", Arial, sans-serif;
font-weight: 400;
margin: 10px 0
}
.w3-wide {
letter-spacing: 4px
}
hr {
border: 0;
border-top: 1px solid #eee;
margin: 20px 0
}
.w3-image {
max-width: 100%;
height: auto
}
img {
vertical-align: middle
}
a {
color: inherit
}
.w3-table,
.w3-table-all {
border-collapse: collapse;
border-spacing: 0;
width: 100%;
display: table
}
.w3-table-all {
border: 1px solid #ccc
}
.w3-bordered tr,
.w3-table-all tr {
border-bottom: 1px solid #ddd
}
.w3-striped tbody tr:nth-child(even) {
background-color: #f1f1f1
}
.w3-table-all tr:nth-child(odd) {
background-color: #fff
}
.w3-table-all tr:nth-child(even) {
background-color: #f1f1f1
}
.w3-hoverable tbody tr:hover,
.w3-ul.w3-hoverable li:hover {
background-color: #ccc
}
.w3-centered tr th,
.w3-centered tr td {
text-align: center
}
.w3-table td,
.w3-table th,
.w3-table-all td,
.w3-table-all th {
padding: 8px 8px;
display: table-cell;
text-align: left;
vertical-align: top
}
.w3-table th:first-child,
.w3-table td:first-child,
.w3-table-all th:first-child,
.w3-table-all td:first-child {
padding-left: 16px
}
.w3-btn,
.w3-button {
border: none;
display: inline-block;
padding: 8px 16px;
vertical-align: middle;
overflow: hidden;
text-decoration: none;
color: inherit;
background-color: inherit;
text-align: center;
cursor: pointer;
white-space: nowrap
}
.w3-btn:hover {
box-shadow: 0 8px 16px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 6px 20px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.19)
}
.w3-btn,
.w3-button {
-webkit-touch-callout: none;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-khtml-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
-ms-user-select: none;
user-select: none
}
.w3-disabled,
.w3-btn:disabled,
.w3-button:disabled {
cursor: not-allowed;
opacity: 0.3
}
.w3-disabled *,
:disabled * {
pointer-events: none
}
.w3-btn.w3-disabled:hover,
.w3-btn:disabled:hover {
box-shadow: none
}
.w3-badge,
.w3-tag {
background-color: #000;
color: #fff;
display: inline-block;
padding-left: 8px;
padding-right: 8px;
text-align: center
}
.w3-badge {
border-radius: 50%
}
.w3-ul {
list-style-type: none;
padding: 0;
margin: 0
}
.w3-ul li {
padding: 8px 16px;
border-bottom: 1px solid #ddd
}
.w3-ul li:last-child {
border-bottom: none
}
.w3-tooltip,
.w3-display-container {
position: relative
}
.w3-tooltip .w3-text {
display: none
}
.w3-tooltip:hover .w3-text {
display: inline-block
}
.w3-ripple:active {
opacity: 0.5
}
.w3-ripple {
transition: opacity 0s
}
.w3-input {
padding: 8px;
display: block;
border: none;
border-bottom: 1px solid #ccc;
width: 100%
}
.w3-select {
padding: 9px 0;
width: 100%;
border: none;
border-bottom: 1px solid #ccc
}
.w3-dropdown-click,
.w3-dropdown-hover {
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
cursor: pointer
}
.w3-dropdown-hover:hover .w3-dropdown-content {
display: block
}
.w3-dropdown-hover:first-child,
.w3-dropdown-click:hover {
background-color: #ccc;
color: #000
}
.w3-dropdown-hover:hover > .w3-button:first-child,
.w3-dropdown-click:hover > .w3-button:first-child {
background-color: #ccc;
color: #000
}
.w3-dropdown-content {
cursor: auto;
color: #000;
background-color: #fff;
display: none;
position: absolute;
min-width: 160px;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
z-index: 1
}
.w3-check,
.w3-radio {
width: 24px;
height: 24px;
position: relative;
top: 6px
}
.w3-sidebar {
height: 100%;
width: 200px;
background-color: #fff;
position: fixed!important;
z-index: 1;
overflow: auto
}
.w3-bar-block .w3-dropdown-hover,
.w3-bar-block .w3-dropdown-click {
width: 100%
}
.w3-bar-block .w3-dropdown-hover .w3-dropdown-content,
.w3-bar-block .w3-dropdown-click .w3-dropdown-content {
min-width: 100%
}
.w3-bar-block .w3-dropdown-hover .w3-button,
.w3-bar-block .w3-dropdown-click .w3-button {
width: 100%;
text-align: left;
padding: 8px 16px
}
.w3-main,
#main {
transition: margin-left .4s
}
.w3-modal {
z-index: 3;
display: none;
padding-top: 100px;
position: fixed;
left: 0;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
overflow: auto;
background-color: rgb(0, 0, 0);
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4)
}
.w3-modal-content {
margin: auto;
background-color: #fff;
position: relative;
padding: 0;
outline: 0;
width: 600px
}
.w3-bar {
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden
}
.w3-center .w3-bar {
display: inline-block;
width: auto
}
.w3-bar .w3-bar-item {
padding: 8px 16px;
float: left;
width: auto;
border: none;
display: block;
outline: 0
}
.w3-bar .w3-dropdown-hover,
.w3-bar .w3-dropdown-click {
position: static;
float: left
}
.w3-bar .w3-button {
white-space: normal
}
.w3-bar-block .w3-bar-item {
width: 100%;
display: block;
padding: 8px 16px;
text-align: left;
border: none;
white-space: normal;
float: none;
outline: 0
}
.w3-bar-block.w3-center .w3-bar-item {
text-align: center
}
.w3-block {
display: block;
width: 100%
}
.w3-responsive {
display: block;
overflow-x: auto
}
.w3-container:after,
.w3-container:before,
.w3-panel:after,
.w3-panel:before,
.w3-row:after,
.w3-row:before,
.w3-row-padding:after,
.w3-row-padding:before,
.w3-cell-row:before,
.w3-cell-row:after,
.w3-clear:after,
.w3-clear:before,
.w3-bar:before,
.w3-bar:after {
content: "";
display: table;
clear: both
}
.w3-col,
.w3-half,
.w3-third,
.w3-twothird,
.w3-threequarter,
.w3-quarter {
float: left;
width: 100%
}
.w3-col.s1 {
width: 8.33333%
}
.w3-col.s2 {
width: 16.66666%
}
.w3-col.s3 {
width: 24.99999%
}
.w3-col.s4 {
width: 33.33333%
}
.w3-col.s5 {
width: 41.66666%
}
.w3-col.s6 {
width: 49.99999%
}
.w3-col.s7 {
width: 58.33333%
}
.w3-col.s8 {
width: 66.66666%
}
.w3-col.s9 {
width: 74.99999%
}
.w3-col.s10 {
width: 83.33333%
}
.w3-col.s11 {
width: 91.66666%
}
.w3-col.s12 {
width: 99.99999%
}
@media (min-width: 601px) {
.w3-col.m1 {
width: 8.33333%
}
.w3-col.m2 {
width: 16.66666%
}
.w3-col.m3,
.w3-quarter {
width: 24.99999%
}
.w3-col.m4,
.w3-third {
width: 33.33333%
}
.w3-col.m5 {
width: 41.66666%
}
.w3-col.m6,
.w3-half {
width: 49.99999%
}
.w3-col.m7 {
width: 58.33333%
}
.w3-col.m8,
.w3-twothird {
width: 66.66666%
}
.w3-col.m9,
.w3-threequarter {
width: 74.99999%
}
.w3-col.m10 {
width: 83.33333%
}
.w3-col.m11 {
width: 91.66666%
}
.w3-col.m12 {
width: 99.99999%
}
}
@media (min-width: 993px) {
.w3-col.l1 {
width: 8.33333%
}
.w3-col.l2 {
width: 16.66666%
}
.w3-col.l3 {
width: 24.99999%
}
.w3-col.l4 {
width: 33.33333%
}
.w3-col.l5 {
width: 41.66666%
}
.w3-col.l6 {
width: 49.99999%
}
.w3-col.l7 {
width: 58.33333%
}
.w3-col.l8 {
width: 66.66666%
}
.w3-col.l9 {
width: 74.99999%
}
.w3-col.l10 {
width: 83.33333%
}
.w3-col.l11 {
width: 91.66666%
}
.w3-col.l12 {
width: 99.99999%
}
}
.w3-rest {
overflow: hidden
}
.w3-stretch {
margin-left: -16px;
margin-right: -16px
}
.w3-content,
.w3-auto {
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto
}
.w3-content {
max-width: 980px
}
.w3-auto {
max-width: 1140px
}
.w3-cell-row {
display: table;
width: 100%
}
.w3-cell {
display: table-cell
}
.w3-cell-top {
vertical-align: top
}
.w3-cell-middle {
vertical-align: middle
}
.w3-cell-bottom {
vertical-align: bottom
}
.w3-hide {
display: none!important
}
.w3-show-block,
.w3-show {
display: block!important
}
.w3-show-inline-block {
display: inline-block!important
}
@media (max-width: 1205px) {
.w3-auto {
max-width: 95%
}
}
@media (max-width: 600px) {
.w3-modal-content {
margin: 0 10px;
width: auto!important
}
.w3-modal {
padding-top: 30px
}
.w3-dropdown-hover.w3-mobile .w3-dropdown-content,
.w3-dropdown-click.w3-mobile .w3-dropdown-content {
position: relative
}
.w3-hide-small {
display: none!important
}
.w3-mobile {
display: block;
width: 100%!important
}
.w3-bar-item.w3-mobile,
.w3-dropdown-hover.w3-mobile,
.w3-dropdown-click.w3-mobile {
text-align: center
}
.w3-dropdown-hover.w3-mobile,
.w3-dropdown-hover.w3-mobile .w3-btn,
.w3-dropdown-hover.w3-mobile .w3-button,
.w3-dropdown-click.w3-mobile,
.w3-dropdown-click.w3-mobile .w3-btn,
.w3-dropdown-click.w3-mobile .w3-button {
width: 100%
}
}
@media (max-width: 768px) {
.w3-modal-content {
width: 500px
}
.w3-modal {
padding-top: 50px
}
}
@media (min-width: 993px) {
.w3-modal-content {
width: 900px
}
.w3-hide-large {
display: none!important
}
.w3-sidebar.w3-collapse {
display: block!important
}
}
@media (max-width: 992px) and (min-width: 601px) {
.w3-hide-medium {
display: none!important
}
}
@media (max-width: 992px) {
.w3-sidebar.w3-collapse {
display: none
}
.w3-main {
margin-left: 0!important;
margin-right: 0!important
}
.w3-auto {
max-width: 100%
}
}
.w3-top,
.w3-bottom {
position: fixed;
width: 100%;
z-index: 1
}
.w3-top {
top: 0
}
.w3-bottom {
bottom: 0
}
.w3-overlay {
position: fixed;
display: none;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
z-index: 2
}
.w3-display-topleft {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0
}
.w3-display-topright {
position: absolute;
right: 0;
top: 0
}
.w3-display-bottomleft {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
bottom: 0
}
.w3-display-bottomright {
position: absolute;
right: 0;
bottom: 0
}
.w3-display-middle {
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
-ms-transform: translate(-50%, -50%)
}
.w3-display-left {
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
left: 0%;
transform: translate(0%, -50%);
-ms-transform: translate(-0%, -50%)
}
.w3-display-right {
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
right: 0%;
transform: translate(0%, -50%);
-ms-transform: translate(0%, -50%)
}
.w3-display-topmiddle {
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
top: 0;
transform: translate(-50%, 0%);
-ms-transform: translate(-50%, 0%)
}
.w3-display-bottommiddle {
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
bottom: 0;
transform: translate(-50%, 0%);
-ms-transform: translate(-50%, 0%)
}
.w3-display-container:hover .w3-display-hover {
display: block
}
.w3-display-container:hover span.w3-display-hover {
display: inline-block
}
.w3-display-hover {
display: none
}
.w3-display-position {
position: absolute
}
.w3-circle {
border-radius: 50%
}
.w3-round-small {
border-radius: 2px
}
.w3-round,
.w3-round-medium {
border-radius: 4px
}
.w3-round-large {
border-radius: 8px
}
.w3-round-xlarge {
border-radius: 16px
}
.w3-round-xxlarge {
border-radius: 32px
}
.w3-row-padding,
.w3-row-padding>.w3-half,
.w3-row-padding>.w3-third,
.w3-row-padding>.w3-twothird,
.w3-row-padding>.w3-threequarter,
.w3-row-padding>.w3-quarter,
.w3-row-padding>.w3-col {
padding: 0 8px
}
.w3-container,
.w3-panel {
padding: 0.01em 16px
}
.w3-panel {
margin-top: 16px;
margin-bottom: 16px
}
.w3-code,
.w3-codespan {
font-family: Consolas, "courier new";
font-size: 16px
}
.w3-code {
width: auto;
background-color: #fff;
padding: 8px 12px;
border-left: 4px solid #4CAF50;
word-wrap: break-word
}
.w3-codespan {
color: crimson;
background-color: #f1f1f1;
padding-left: 4px;
padding-right: 4px;
font-size: 110%
}
.w3-card,
.w3-card-2 {
box-shadow: 0 2px 5px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.16), 0 2px 10px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.12)
}
.w3-card-4,
.w3-hover-shadow:hover {
box-shadow: 0 4px 10px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 4px 20px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.19)
}
.w3-spin {
animation: w3-spin 2s infinite linear
}
@keyframes w3-spin {
0% {
transform: rotate(0deg)
}
100% {
transform: rotate(359deg)
}
}
.w3-animate-fading {
animation: fading 10s infinite
}
@keyframes fading {
0% {
opacity: 0
}
50% {
opacity: 1
}
100% {
opacity: 0
}
}
.w3-animate-opacity {
animation: opac 0.8s
}
@keyframes opac {
from {
opacity: 0
}
to {
opacity: 1
}
}
.w3-animate-top {
position: relative;
animation: animatetop 0.4s
}
@keyframes animatetop {
from {
top: -300px;
opacity: 0
}
to {
top: 0;
opacity: 1
}
}
.w3-animate-left {
position: relative;
animation: animateleft 0.4s
}
@keyframes animateleft {
from {
left: -300px;
opacity: 0
}
to {
left: 0;
opacity: 1
}
}
.w3-animate-right {
position: relative;
animation: animateright 0.4s
}
@keyframes animateright {
from {
right: -300px;
opacity: 0
}
to {
right: 0;
opacity: 1
}
}
.w3-animate-bottom {
position: relative;
animation: animatebottom 0.4s
}
@keyframes animatebottom {
from {
bottom: -300px;
opacity: 0
}
to {
bottom: 0;
opacity: 1
}
}
.w3-animate-zoom {
animation: animatezoom 0.6s
}
@keyframes animatezoom {
from {
transform: scale(0)
}
to {
transform: scale(1)
}
}
.w3-animate-input {
transition: width 0.4s ease-in-out
}
.w3-animate-input:focus {
width: 100%!important
}
.w3-opacity,
.w3-hover-opacity:hover {
opacity: 0.60
}
.w3-opacity-off,
.w3-hover-opacity-off:hover {
opacity: 1
}
.w3-opacity-max {
opacity: 0.25
}
.w3-opacity-min {
opacity: 0.75
}
.w3-greyscale-max,
.w3-grayscale-max,
.w3-hover-greyscale:hover,
.w3-hover-grayscale:hover {
filter: grayscale(100%)
}
.w3-greyscale,
.w3-grayscale {
filter: grayscale(75%)
}
.w3-greyscale-min,
.w3-grayscale-min {
filter: grayscale(50%)
}
.w3-sepia {
filter: sepia(75%)
}
.w3-sepia-max,
.w3-hover-sepia:hover {
filter: sepia(100%)
}
.w3-sepia-min {
filter: sepia(50%)
}
.w3-tiny {
font-size: 10px!important
}
.w3-small {
font-size: 12px!important
}
.w3-medium {
font-size: 15px!important
}
.w3-large {
font-size: 18px!important
}
.w3-xlarge {
font-size: 24px!important
}
.w3-xxlarge {
font-size: 36px!important
}
.w3-xxxlarge {
font-size: 48px!important
}
.w3-jumbo {
font-size: 64px!important
}
.w3-left-align {
text-align: left!important
}
.w3-right-align {
text-align: right!important
}
.w3-justify {
text-align: justify!important
}
.w3-center {
text-align: center!important
}
.w3-border-0 {
border: 0!important
}
.w3-border {
border: 1px solid #ccc!important
}
.w3-border-top {
border-top: 1px solid #ccc!important
}
.w3-border-bottom {
border-bottom: 1px solid #ccc!important
}
.w3-border-left {
border-left: 1px solid #ccc!important
}
.w3-border-right {
border-right: 1px solid #ccc!important
}
.w3-topbar {
border-top: 6px solid #ccc!important
}
.w3-bottombar {
border-bottom: 6px solid #ccc!important
}
.w3-leftbar {
border-left: 6px solid #ccc!important
}
.w3-rightbar {
border-right: 6px solid #ccc!important
}
.w3-section,
.w3-code {
margin-top: 16px!important;
margin-bottom: 16px!important
}
.w3-margin {
margin: 16px!important
}
.w3-margin-top {
margin-top: 16px!important
}
.w3-margin-bottom {
margin-bottom: 16px!important
}
.w3-margin-left {
margin-left: 16px!important
}
.w3-margin-right {
margin-right: 16px!important
}
.w3-padding-small {
padding: 4px 8px!important
}
.w3-padding {
padding: 8px 16px!important
}
.w3-padding-large {
padding: 12px 24px!important
}
.w3-padding-16 {
padding-top: 16px!important;
padding-bottom: 16px!important
}
.w3-padding-24 {
padding-top: 24px!important;
padding-bottom: 24px!important
}
.w3-padding-32 {
padding-top: 32px!important;
padding-bottom: 32px!important
}
.w3-padding-48 {
padding-top: 48px!important;
padding-bottom: 48px!important
}
.w3-padding-64 {
padding-top: 64px!important;
padding-bottom: 64px!important
}
.w3-padding-top-64 {
padding-top: 64px!important
}
.w3-padding-top-48 {
padding-top: 48px!important
}
.w3-padding-top-32 {
padding-top: 32px!important
}
.w3-padding-top-24 {
padding-top: 24px!important
}
.w3-left {
float: left!important
}
.w3-right {
float: right!important
}
.w3-button:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #ccc!important
}
.w3-transparent,
.w3-hover-none:hover {
background-color: transparent!important
}
.w3-hover-none:hover {
box-shadow: none!important
}
/* Colors */
.w3-amber,
.w3-hover-amber:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #ffc107!important
}
.w3-aqua,
.w3-hover-aqua:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #00ffff!important
}
.w3-blue,
.w3-hover-blue:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #2196F3!important
}
.w3-light-blue,
.w3-hover-light-blue:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #87CEEB!important
}
.w3-brown,
.w3-hover-brown:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #795548!important
}
.w3-cyan,
.w3-hover-cyan:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #00bcd4!important
}
.w3-blue-grey,
.w3-hover-blue-grey:hover,
.w3-blue-gray,
.w3-hover-blue-gray:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #607d8b!important
}
.w3-green,
.w3-hover-green:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #4CAF50!important
}
.w3-light-green,
.w3-hover-light-green:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #8bc34a!important
}
.w3-indigo,
.w3-hover-indigo:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #3f51b5!important
}
.w3-khaki,
.w3-hover-khaki:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #f0e68c!important
}
.w3-lime,
.w3-hover-lime:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #cddc39!important
}
.w3-orange,
.w3-hover-orange:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #ff9800!important
}
.w3-deep-orange,
.w3-hover-deep-orange:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #ff5722!important
}
.w3-pink,
.w3-hover-pink:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #e91e63!important
}
.w3-purple,
.w3-hover-purple:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #9c27b0!important
}
.w3-deep-purple,
.w3-hover-deep-purple:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #673ab7!important
}
.w3-red,
.w3-hover-red:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #f44336!important
}
.w3-sand,
.w3-hover-sand:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #fdf5e6!important
}
.w3-teal,
.w3-hover-teal:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #009688!important
}
.w3-yellow,
.w3-hover-yellow:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #ffeb3b!important
}
.w3-white,
.w3-hover-white:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #fff!important
}
.w3-black,
.w3-hover-black:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #000!important
}
.w3-grey,
.w3-hover-grey:hover,
.w3-gray,
.w3-hover-gray:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #9e9e9e!important
}
.w3-light-grey,
.w3-hover-light-grey:hover,
.w3-light-gray,
.w3-hover-light-gray:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #f1f1f1!important
}
.w3-dark-grey,
.w3-hover-dark-grey:hover,
.w3-dark-gray,
.w3-hover-dark-gray:hover {
color: #fff!important;
background-color: #616161!important
}
.w3-pale-red,
.w3-hover-pale-red:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #ffdddd!important
}
.w3-pale-green,
.w3-hover-pale-green:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #ddffdd!important
}
.w3-pale-yellow,
.w3-hover-pale-yellow:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #ffffcc!important
}
.w3-pale-blue,
.w3-hover-pale-blue:hover {
color: #000!important;
background-color: #ddffff!important
}
.w3-text-amber,
.w3-hover-text-amber:hover {
color: #ffc107!important
}
.w3-text-aqua,
.w3-hover-text-aqua:hover {
color: #00ffff!important
}
.w3-text-blue,
.w3-hover-text-blue:hover {
color: #2196F3!important
}
.w3-text-light-blue,
.w3-hover-text-light-blue:hover {
color: #87CEEB!important
}
.w3-text-brown,
.w3-hover-text-brown:hover {
color: #795548!important
}
.w3-text-cyan,
.w3-hover-text-cyan:hover {
color: #00bcd4!important
}
.w3-text-blue-grey,
.w3-hover-text-blue-grey:hover,
.w3-text-blue-gray,
.w3-hover-text-blue-gray:hover {
color: #607d8b!important
}
.w3-text-green,
.w3-hover-text-green:hover {
color: #4CAF50!important
}
.w3-text-light-green,
.w3-hover-text-light-green:hover {
color: #8bc34a!important
}
.w3-text-indigo,
.w3-hover-text-indigo:hover {
color: #3f51b5!important
}
.w3-text-khaki,
.w3-hover-text-khaki:hover {
color: #b4aa50!important
}
.w3-text-lime,
.w3-hover-text-lime:hover {
color: #cddc39!important
}
.w3-text-orange,
.w3-hover-text-orange:hover {
color: #ff9800!important
}
.w3-text-deep-orange,
.w3-hover-text-deep-orange:hover {
color: #ff5722!important
}
.w3-text-pink,
.w3-hover-text-pink:hover {
color: #e91e63!important
}
.w3-text-purple,
.w3-hover-text-purple:hover {
color: #9c27b0!important
}
.w3-text-deep-purple,
.w3-hover-text-deep-purple:hover {
color: #673ab7!important
}
.w3-text-red,
.w3-hover-text-red:hover {
color: #f44336!important
}
.w3-text-sand,
.w3-hover-text-sand:hover {
color: #fdf5e6!important
}
.w3-text-teal,
.w3-hover-text-teal:hover {
color: #009688!important
}
.w3-text-yellow,
.w3-hover-text-yellow:hover {
color: #d2be0e!important
}
.w3-text-white,
.w3-hover-text-white:hover {
color: #fff!important
}
.w3-text-black,
.w3-hover-text-black:hover {
color: #000!important
}
.w3-text-grey,
.w3-hover-text-grey:hover,
.w3-text-gray,
.w3-hover-text-gray:hover {
color: #757575!important
}
.w3-text-light-grey,
.w3-hover-text-light-grey:hover,
.w3-text-light-gray,
.w3-hover-text-light-gray:hover {
color: #f1f1f1!important
}
.w3-text-dark-grey,
.w3-hover-text-dark-grey:hover,
.w3-text-dark-gray,
.w3-hover-text-dark-gray:hover {
color: #3a3a3a!important
}
.w3-border-amber,
.w3-hover-border-amber:hover {
border-color: #ffc107!important
}
.w3-border-aqua,
.w3-hover-border-aqua:hover {
border-color: #00ffff!important
}
.w3-border-blue,
.w3-hover-border-blue:hover {
border-color: #2196F3!important
}
.w3-border-light-blue,
.w3-hover-border-light-blue:hover {
border-color: #87CEEB!important
}
.w3-border-brown,
.w3-hover-border-brown:hover {
border-color: #795548!important
}
.w3-border-cyan,
.w3-hover-border-cyan:hover {
border-color: #00bcd4!important
}
.w3-border-blue-grey,
.w3-hover-border-blue-grey:hover,
.w3-border-blue-gray,
.w3-hover-border-blue-gray:hover {
border-color: #607d8b!important
}
.w3-border-green,
.w3-hover-border-green:hover {
border-color: #4CAF50!important
}
.w3-border-light-green,
.w3-hover-border-light-green:hover {
border-color: #8bc34a!important
}
.w3-border-indigo,
.w3-hover-border-indigo:hover {
border-color: #3f51b5!important
}
.w3-border-khaki,
.w3-hover-border-khaki:hover {
border-color: #f0e68c!important
}
.w3-border-lime,
.w3-hover-border-lime:hover {
border-color: #cddc39!important
}
.w3-border-orange,
.w3-hover-border-orange:hover {
border-color: #ff9800!important
}
.w3-border-deep-orange,
.w3-hover-border-deep-orange:hover {
border-color: #ff5722!important
}x
.w3-border-pink,
.w3-hover-border-pink:hover {
border-color: #e91e63!important
}
.w3-border-purple,
.w3-hover-border-purple:hover {
border-color: #9c27b0!important
}
.w3-border-deep-purple,
.w3-hover-border-deep-purple:hover {
border-color: #673ab7!important
}
.w3-border-red,
.w3-hover-border-red:hover {
border-color: #f44336!important
}
.w3-border-sand,
.w3-hover-border-sand:hover {
border-color: #fdf5e6!important
}
.w3-border-teal,
.w3-hover-border-teal:hover {
border-color: #009688!important
}
.w3-border-yellow,
.w3-hover-border-yellow:hover {
border-color: #ffeb3b!important
}
.w3-border-white,
.w3-hover-border-white:hover {
border-color: #fff!important
}
.w3-border-black,
.w3-hover-border-black:hover {
border-color: #000!important
}
.w3-border-grey,
.w3-hover-border-grey:hover,
.w3-border-gray,
.w3-hover-border-gray:hover {
border-color: #9e9e9e!important
}
.w3-border-light-grey,
.w3-hover-border-light-grey:hover,
.w3-border-light-gray,
.w3-hover-border-light-gray:hover {
border-color: #f1f1f1!important
}
.w3-border-dark-grey,
.w3-hover-border-dark-grey:hover,
.w3-border-dark-gray,
.w3-hover-border-dark-gray:hover {
border-color: #616161!important
}
.w3-border-pale-red,
.w3-hover-border-pale-red:hover {
border-color: #ffe7e7!important
}
.w3-border-pale-green,
.w3-hover-border-pale-green:hover {
border-color: #e7ffe7!important
}
.w3-border-pale-yellow,
.w3-hover-border-pale-yellow:hover {
border-color: #ffffcc!important
}
.w3-border-pale-blue,
.w3-hover-border-pale-blue:hover {
border-color: #e7ffff!important
}
/* Mobile font bigger */
@media only screen and (max-width: 575px) {
.my-class {
font-size: 1em;
}
}
/* Cookie Banner */
.cookie-banner {
z-index: 3;
position: fixed;
bottom: 40px;
left: 10%;
right: 10%;
width: 80%;
padding: 5px 14px;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: space-between;
background-color: #ffff00;
border-radius: 5px;
box-shadow: 0 0 2px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
}
.close {
height: 20px;
background-color: #f44336;
border: none;
color: white;
border-radius: 2px;
cursor: pointer;
}
/* Links */
.w3-container a {
text-decoration: none;
}
.w3-container a:link {
color: #000000;
font-weight: 900;
}
.w3-container a:visited {
color: #000000;
}
.w3-container a:focus {
border-bottom: 1px solid;
background: #000000;
}
.w3-container a:hover {
border-bottom: 2px solid;
background: #ffff00;
font-weight: 900;
}
.w3-container a:active {
background: #DD27D2;
color: #CDFEAA;
}
Here’s a screenshot with my code injected into the site.