Cant get footer to sit at the bottom of the page :-(

Hi from pleasantly warm 12° York UK and no rain yet

Ok here goes on this page https://www.website-project-manager.co.uk/ the footer sits where I want, at the bottom of the page but on my thank you page https://www.website-project-manager.co.uk/thank-you.html the grey footer has a stack of white space under it

Before posting I fiddled with div tags but no It still looks like its not placed at the footer of the page, i also looked at this site offering a CSS fix https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/how-to-keep-your-footer-where-it-belongs-59c6aa05c59c/ but I’m nervous i could cock things up!

Any advise much appreciated