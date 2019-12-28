Cant get a text box to make an image bigger Javascript

I see you have two text inputs, one for height and one for width. My read of the specifications is “a textbox [sic text input] … the number from the textbox” is that there should be only one not two text inputs. (by definition the dimensions would be a square)

It might be acceptable to have separate text inputs, but doing so introduces a bit of complexity that might be better to avoid for the time being.

I recommend you try to be more attentive to naming, inconsistencies can and have been known to cause problems for many devs many times. eg.

button value “change” instead of “Resize” likely not that important

an input labeled width with an id “Lsize”

an input labeled height with an id “Wsize”

“width” - “L” and “height” - “W” would confuse me. Indeed, the JavaScript

getElementById('size')

there is no HTML element with an id “size”, anyway,

x.style.height = Lsize + "px"; x.style.width = Wsize + "px";

the style height is being assigned the value of a nonexistent “Lsize” variable, I assume the intention is connected to the width input with the id Lsize.

the style width is being assigned the value of a nonexistent “Wsize” variable, I assume the intention is connected to the height input with the id Wsize.

But don’t worry about all that for now. If you change the HTML to have only a single text input (because it is for a square I would label it “side”, but use what makes sense to you)

To “get” the value of the input and “get” the image element, it could then be something like this

side: <input type="text" id="side" value="" /> ... <img ... id="test_image" />

const size = document.getElementById('side'); const image = document.getElementById('test_image'); image.style.height = size.value + "px"; image.style.width = size.value + "px";

Does that make sense so that you can see what is being done?