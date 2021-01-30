Can't figure out where is the mouse hover CSS handle

HTML & CSS
#1

On my website www.portalacp.cl I have got a drop down with autocomplete. I can’t figure out which CSS is being applied for the mouse hover effect where I am having a white text and a blue box

2021-01-29_15-14-55

#2

It’s usually :hover in css look for that in your css file.

#3

It’s here shown in the devtools panel top right of the screenshot.

Screen Shot 2021-01-30 at 12.46.06
Screen Shot 2021-01-30 at 12.46.061818×371 235 KB

#4

Hi PaulOB,
Thanks for the tips. I feel a little frustrated because I tried to nail it down using the devtools panel but couldn’t spot that line. https://www.screencast.com/t/x3oKQtnaveLH