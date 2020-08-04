Can't figure out issue with Google Maps API failure

Hi there everyone!

I’ve been successfully using Google maps js API on this website for a long while but it has recently stopped working and displaying the dreaded “This page can’t load Google Maps correctly.” and I can’t figure out why. I have ensured that the key is still valid, it has no restrictions associated with it, I have a payment method attached to my account. I’ve gone through the entire troubleshooting section of the Google support documents but none of the potential issues match my situation. Here is an example document with the map embedded: https://menacerp.com/fivemin/mapsissue.html .

If anyone has any insight on why this is happening to me, I’d be very grateful to hear it.

Thanks for your time!