Can't enable Roundcube plugin

Hello!

I have a webmail RC on LAMP stack hosted locally in Ubuntu 16.04 I wanted to hear a sound each time new e-mail arrives. I did everything to enable the plugin, but there’s no sound. What I do is this:

Change the name of plugin’s config file from config.inc.php.dist to just config.inc.php This file resides in plugin’s own directory; In that file I change false to true; Go to main RC config file in config directory config.inc.php and at the bottom of it add the plugin’s name into the array brackets like so:

$config[‘plugins’] = array(‘newmail_notifier_sound’); Restart Apache.

Then I send an e-mail to myself and I receive it OK, but I can’t hear any sounds.