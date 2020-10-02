Can't display the questions in div

Here is my code

<form method="POST" action="processes/csr_listening_test_results.php"> <div class="card"> <div class="card-body p-2"> <button class = "waves-effect waves-light btn btn-primary" type="button" name="button" id = "btn1" onclick = 'playAudio("../audio/Tofel_Listening_Test_1_(5 questions with answers).mp3" ,"1")'> Play</button> <label id = "audioTime1"> </label> <h6>Active Listening Skill Test #1</h6> <div id="test_one" class="applicantQuestions e1"> <!-- <audio class="audio_test_one" id="audio_test_one" autoplay><source src='../audio/Tofel_Listening_Test_1_(5 questions with answers).mp3' type='audio/mpeg'></audio> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-primary" id="play_audio_one" title="Play Audio"><span class="m-1"><i class="fas fa-play hvr-pop"></i></span></button> --> <!-- <div class="font-weight-bold" id="timer_test_one"></div> --> <?php $test_one=array("Question #1: What was the woman’s problem?"=>array("She does not have enough time to finish writing her paper.","She is concerned about receiving a poor grade in history.","She is confused by her professor`s’ response to her paper.","She doesn`t think her professor graded her paper fairly."),"Question #2: What is the conversation mainly about?"=>array("A place that is special.","Problems with families.","Plans for a school vacation.","A popular beach resort."),"Question #3: What is the woman mainly discussing?"=>array("Her courses in child development.","Her internship at a children`s agency.","How to look for a job after graduation.","How to organize a political campaign"),"Question #4: What problem does the man have?"=>array("He has difficulty remembering some terms.","He is not skilled at climbing trees.","He will not able to take the botany quiz.","He can`t decide which botany course to take."),"Question #5: How does the woman help the man?"=>array("She shows him how to put words in alphabetical order.","She tells him that memorization is not a good way to study.","She gives him a list of names beginning with “P” and “X”","She suggests that he imagine a tree with key letters on it.")); $i=0; foreach ($test_one as $test_one_key => $test_one_value) { $i++; echo "<div class='row m-1'> <div class='col-md-6'> <label class='font-weight-bold'>".$i. "." .$test_one_key."</label> </div>"; $j=0; foreach ($test_one_value as $test_one_choices) { $j++; echo "<div class='col-md-8'> <div class='custom-control custom-radio'> <input type='radio' class='custom-control-input' name='exam_answer".$i."' id='exam_answer".$i."".$j."' value='".$test_one_choices."'> <label class='custom-control-label' for='exam_answer".$i."".$j."'>".$test_one_choices."</label> </div> </div>"; } echo "</div>"; } ?> </div> <!--Test II--> <hr> <button class = "waves-effect waves-light btn btn-primary" type="button" name="button" id = "btn2" onclick = 'playAudio("../audio/Tofel_Listening_Test_2_(5 questions with answers).mp3" ,"2")'> Play</button> <label id = "audioTime2"> </label> <h6>Active Listening Skill Test #2</h6> <div id="test_two" class="applicantQuestions e2"> <!-- <audio class="audio_test_two" id="audio_test_two"><source src='../audio/Tofel_Listening_Test_2_(5 questions with answers).mp3' type='audio/mpeg'></audio> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-primary" id="play_audio_two" title="Play Audio"><span class="m-1"><i class="fas fa-play hvr-pop"></i></span></button> --> <!-- <div id="timer_test_two"></div> --> <?php $test_two=array("Question #1: What is the talk mainly about?"=>array("The best places to park on campus.","Services of the Safety and Security Office.","The increasing need for campus security.","Reporting criminal incidents on campus."),"Question #2: What is the topic of the lecture?"=>array("Traditions of American Indian Lectures.","How religion, art, and culture are related.","Different ways to view American culture.","The vision quest of the Plains Tribes."),"Question #3: Which of the following best describes the organization of the talk."=>array("Reasons to buy property-liability insurance.","Instructions for buying life insurance.","A classification of insurance.","A history of insurance."),"Question #4: What is the lecture mainly about?"=>array("How ancient rivers created deserts.","How scientists work in the desert.","How to walk on sand dunes.","How sand dunes shift position."),"Question #5: What is the lecture mainly about?"=>array("Research in pain management.","The benefits of exercise.","Why people have faith in doctors.","The chemistry of the human brain.")); $i=5; foreach ($test_two as $test_two_key => $test_two_value) { $i++; echo "<div class='row m-1'> <div class='col-md-6'> <label class='font-weight-bold'>".$i. "." .$test_two_key."</label> </div>"; $j=0; foreach ($test_two_value as $test_two_choices) { $j++; echo "<div class='col-md-8'> <div class='custom-control custom-radio'> <input type='radio' class='custom-control-input' name='exam_answer".$i."' id='exam_answer".$i."".$j."' value='".$test_two_choices."'> <label class='custom-control-label' for='exam_answer".$i."".$j."'>".$test_two_choices."</label> </div> </div>"; } echo "</div>"; } ?> </div> <button class="btn btn-success waves-effect btnSubmit b1" type="submit" name="btnSubmit">Submit</button> </div> </div> </form>