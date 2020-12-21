Can't display the footer part, after updated to php8

#1

Hi there！

I switched my wamp 2.5 (php5.5) to xampp 8.0 (php8.0) ,
After that, my footer on the top page disappeared.
Could you tell me how to fix it?

wamp 2.5 (php5.5)

102715318-86332000-430f-11eb-8ca7-72077d9201b2
102715318-86332000-430f-11eb-8ca7-72077d9201b21440×900 95.7 KB

xampp 8.0 (php8.0)

102715338-aa8efc80-430f-11eb-9d4d-25bd2ffc1de7
102715338-aa8efc80-430f-11eb-9d4d-25bd2ffc1de71440×900 84.9 KB

My code:

		<?php
		include($ContentFile);
		?>
		<div class="c"></div>
		<a style="display: none; " rel="nofollow" href="#top" id="go-to-top">▲</a>
	</div>
	<?php
	if (!$IsAjax){
	?>
	<!-- main end -->
	<div class="c"></div>

</div>
<?php include('footer.php'); ?>
<!-- content wrapper end -->



<?php
if ($Config['PageBottomContent']) {
	echo $Config['PageBottomContent'];
}
?>
</body>
</html>
<?php
}
ob_end_flush();
?>
#2

Are there any messages in the error log?

#4

[Mon Dec 21 20:42:31.425096 2020] [php:error] [pid 6772:tid 1768] [client ::1:50434] PHP Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Undefined constant “guide2” in E:\projects\haigui\view\default\sider.php:162\nStack trace:\n#0 E:\projects\haigui\view\default\home.php(223): include()\n#1 E:\projects\haigui\view\default\layout.php(268): include(‘E:\\projects\\hai…’)\n#2 E:\projects\haigui\controller\home.php(67): include(‘E:\\projects\\hai…’)\n#3 E:\projects\haigui\index.php(153): require(‘E:\\projects\\hai…’)\n#4 {main}\n thrown in E:\projects\haigui\view\default\sider.php on line 162

#5

They finally moved Undefined Constant to a E_FATAL instead of E_WARN.

Go find line 162 in sider.php. You’ve forgotten to put quotes around a string.

That’s telling you the error, what file (sider.php, in that file path), and what line (:162) it occured on.

#6

Thank you! I think I can fix it!