Can't display the footer part, after updated to php8

Hi there！
I switched my wamp 2.5 (php5.5) to xampp 8.0 (php8.0) ,
After that, my footer on the top page disappeared.
Could you tell me how to fix it?
wamp 2.5 (php5.5)
xampp 8.0 (php8.0)
My code:
<?php
include($ContentFile);
?>
<div class="c"></div>
<a style="display: none; " rel="nofollow" href="#top" id="go-to-top">▲</a>
</div>
<?php
if (!$IsAjax){
?>
<!-- main end -->
<div class="c"></div>
</div>
<?php include('footer.php'); ?>
<!-- content wrapper end -->
<?php
if ($Config['PageBottomContent']) {
echo $Config['PageBottomContent'];
}
?>
</body>
</html>
<?php
}
ob_end_flush();
?>