Cant config the VM

Hi guys, i have bought a book and sais that we must use vagrant and it guive us a site so we can follow steps but i cant pass step 1



Step 1: Set up etc/hosts

etc/hosts is a file present on every operating system. On Windows, it’s in C:/Windows/System32/drivers/etc/ , on OS X and Linux it’s in /etc/hosts . Edit it as an administrator (one easy way to do this is to run a text editor like Sublime Text as Administrator) and add in an entry like this for every application you intend to develop:

192.168.10.10 homestead.app

Replace homestead.app with your desired domain name, or just add in multiple domain names. For example, I have this in my own hosts file:

192.168.10.10 homestead.app 192.168.10.10 test1.app 192.168.10.10 test2.app 192.168.10.10 test3.app

This means I can access each of these domains in the browser via http://homestead.app , or http://test1.app , etc.

I went to host, put the 192.168.10.10 but when i gou to the browser and try test1.app or the ip it gives me page not found

Can someone help me please??

thanks so much