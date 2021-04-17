Cant config the VM

Hi guys, i have bought a book and sais that we must use vagrant and it guive us a site so we can follow steps but i cant pass step 1
Step 1: Set up
etc/hosts
etc/hosts is a file present on every operating system. On Windows, it’s in
C:/Windows/System32/drivers/etc/ , on OS X and Linux it’s in
/etc/hosts . Edit it as an administrator (one easy way to do this is to run a text editor like Sublime Text as Administrator) and add in an entry like this for every application you intend to develop:
192.168.10.10 homestead.app
Replace
homestead.app with your desired domain name, or just add in multiple domain names. For example, I have this in my own
hosts file:
192.168.10.10 homestead.app
192.168.10.10 test1.app
192.168.10.10 test2.app
192.168.10.10 test3.app
This means I can access each of these domains in the browser via
http://homestead.app , or
http://test1.app , etc.
I went to host, put the 192.168.10.10 but when i gou to the browser and try test1.app or the ip it gives me page not found
Can someone help me please??
thanks so much