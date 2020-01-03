Can't avoid CORS error. I've tried everything

Hello everyone,

Today I’ve started a little project to make a jwt token authorization server w/ express. It’s a little complicated to explain but I’m not connecting to a database like MongoDB, yet I’m using a local json file to which I read and write to. Anyways, I’ve install the CORS dependency and consistently my client side console is telling me a cors error:

Access to fetch at 'http://localhost:3001/login' from origin 'http://localhost:3000' has been blocked by CORS policy: Response to preflight request doesn't pass access control check: No 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header is present on the requested resource. If an opaque response serves your needs, set the request's mode to 'no-cors' to fetch the resource with CORS disabled.

So I’ve tried to disable cors and allow acess to http://localhost:3000

But still i’ve had no sucess. I’ve linked my express server code below. Thank you in advance!