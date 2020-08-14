Cannot update Wordpress permissions Linux

Hey everyone,
I never had this problem. But on a Wordpress website from another host, I am getting the next error message.
Update WordPress
Download update from https://downloads.wordpress.org/release/nl_NL/wordpress-5.4.1.zip…
The authenticity of wordpress-5.4.1.zip could not be verified because no signature was found.
Unpacking update…
Cannot copy file: wordpress / wp-includes / capabilities.php
Installation failed
I have chmod the directories recursively giving them the
755 permissions and the files
655.
Is there something else I am missing?