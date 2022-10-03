Cannot Select a DIV After Dragging it into Another DIV Higher up in the DOM

In a small app that I’m tinkering with there are 3 draggable DIVs all of which have the default z-index value of zero and all have a class of “canDrag”. On the page, DIV1 appears above DIV2 and DIV2 appears above DIV3. If I drag DIV1 into DIV2 or DIV3 and then try to select it again to move it out of DIV2 or DIV3, I will not be able to.

It appears that after dragging a DIV into another DIV, releasing the mouse, clicking the left mouse button to reselect it, and then attempting to drag it again, the drag action will fail if the dragged DIV is listed lower than the DIV that it was dragged into. Also when dragging DIV2 into DIV3 another observed issue is that not only will DIV3 be automatically selected on mousedown but the mousemove event cannot be removed on mouseup. Usually, the mousemove event can be removed easily if a lower DIV was not dragged into a higher DIV in the DOM and then attempting to drag it.

Why is this happening, how do I reselect a DIV after dragging it into a DIV that is listed higher than itself in the DOM tree, and what is preventing the mousemove event from being removed? Please see my code here