Cannot Select a DIV After Dragging it Inside Another DIV Lower in the DOM Tree

In a small app that I’m tinkering with there are 3 draggable DIVs and all have the default z-index value. On the page, DIV1 appears above DIV2 and DIV2 appears above DIV3. If I drag DIV1 into DIV2 or DIV3 and then try to select it again to move it out of DIV2 or DIV3, I will not be able to. Instead DIV2 and DIV3 will be selected. The same thing will be the case if I drag DIV2 into DIV3 and then try to select DIV2; I will not be able to and DIV3 will be selected instead.

Why is this happening and how do I target a DIV after dragging it into a DIV that is listed lower than itself in the DOM tree?