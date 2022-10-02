Cannot Select a DIV After Dragging it Inside Another DIV Further Up the DOM Tree

In a small app that I’m tinkering with there are 3 draggable DIVs all having the default z-index value of zero and the same class of “test”. On the page, DIV1 appears above DIV2 and DIV2 appears above DIV3. If I drag DIV1 into DIV2 or DIV3 and then try to select it again (using e.target) to move it out of DIV2 or DIV3, I will not be able to.

e.target always points to the DIV that is further up the DOM than the DIV that was dragged. The same thing will be the case if I drag DIV2 into DIV3 and then try to select DIV2; I will not be able to and DIV3 will be selected instead.

Why is this happening and how do I target a DIV after dragging it into a DIV that is listed higher than itself in the DOM tree?