Cannot seem to update my comments and selected department on the form

#1

This is my dashboard.php where i check status and a link to click the details with in!

<?php
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR|MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", "","update");

    $res = $conn->query("SELECT id
                              , location
                              , status
                              , CASE WHEN LENGTH(comment) > 45
                                     THEN CONCAT(LEFT(comment,45),'&hellip;') 
                                     ELSE comment
                                END as comment
                          FROM ronel
                          ORDER BY id    
                        ");
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="content-language" content="en">
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8">
<title>Dashboard</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://www.w3schools.com/w3css/4/w3.css">
<style type='text/css'>
    body  { font-family: calibri, sans; font-size: 12pt; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<header class="w3-container w3-orange w3-padding w3-center">
    <h2>Dashboard</h2>
</header>
<div class="w3-content w3-padding">
    <table class="w3-table w3-bordered">
        <tr style="background-color:#E4EBC5; color:orangered;">
            <th>ID</th>
            
            <th>Location</th>
            
            <th>Status</th>
            <th>Comment</th>
            
        </tr>


    <?php
        if ($row = $res->fetch_assoc()) {
            do {
                switch ($row['status'])  {
                    case 'pending':
                        $cls1 = 'class="w3-light-gray"';
                        $cls2 = 'class="w3-dark-gray"';
                        break;
                    case 'approved':
                        $cls1 = '';
                        $cls2 = 'class="w3-pale-green"';
                        break;
                    case 'rejected':
                        $cls1 = '';
                        $cls2 = 'class="w3-pale-red"';
                }
                echo "<tr $cls1>
                         <td>{$row['id']}</td>
                                      
                         <td>{$row['location']}</td>
                        
                         <td $cls2>{$row['status']}</td>
                         <td>{$row['comment']}</td>
                         <td><a href='ronel_detail.php?id={$row['id']}' class='w3-button w3-tiny w3-khaki'>View Details</a></td>
                      </tr>
                     ";
            } while ($row = $res->fetch_assoc());
        }
        else {
            echo "<tr><td colspan='7'>No records</td></tr>" ;
        } 

    ?>
    
    </table>
</div>
</body>
</html>
#2

This is my ronel_detail.php where i update the comment and department. Please help me.

<?php
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR|MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", "","update");

//
//   PROCESS POSTED DATA
//
        if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD']=='POST') {
            $stmt = $conn->prepare("UPDATE ronel
                                    SET
                                        comment = ?,
                                        department = ?
                                    WHERE id = ?
                                    ");
            $stmt->bind_param('ssi', $_POST['comment'], $_POST['department'], $_POST['id']);
            $stmt->execute();
            
            header("Location: dashboard.php");
            exit;
        }


if (!isset($_GET['id']) || trim($_GET['id'])=='') {
    header("Location: ");
    exit;
}

$res = $conn->prepare("SELECT id
                            
                            , location
                            
                            , status
                            , comment
                            , department
                       FROM ronel
                       WHERE id = ?
                       ");
$res->bind_param('i', $_GET['id']);
$res->execute();
$res->bind_result($id, $location, $status, $comment, $department);
$res->fetch();
$res->close();

//
//  status-dependent processing
//
$buttons = "<div class='data'>
            <button name='status' class='w3-button w3-khaki' value='$status','$department'>Update</button> 
            </div>
            ";

?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="content-language" content="en">
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8">
<title>Details</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://www.w3schools.com/w3css/4/w3.css">
<style type='text/css'>
    body  { font-family: calibri, sans; font-size: 12pt; }
    label { display: inline-block; width: 150px; background-color:#E4EBC5; color:orangered; padding: 8px; font-weight: 600; margin-right:30px; vertical-align: top;}
    .data { display: inline-block; width: 500px; padding: 8px; vertical-align: top;}
    /*.comment { display: inline-block; width: 450px; vertical-align: top;}  */
</style>
</head>
<body>
<header class="w3-display-container w3-orange w3-padding" style='height:90px;'>
    <div class="w3-left">
        <h2>Details</h2>
    </div>
    <div class="w3-right w3-margin">
        <a href='dashboard.php' class='w3-khaki w3-button'>Dashboard</a>
    </div>
</header>
<div class='w3-container'> 
    <form method='POST'>
    
    <input type='hidden' name='id' value='<?=$id?>'>
    <div class="w3-card w3-padding" style='max-width: 750px; margin: 30px auto;'>
        <div>
            <label>ID</label>
            <div class="data"><?=$_GET['id']?></div>
        </div>
        
        <div>
            <label>Location</label>
            <div class="data"><?=$location?></div>
        </div>
        
        <div>
            <label>Status</label>
            <div><?=$status?></div>
        </div>
        <div>
            <label>Comments</label>
            <div class="data"><textarea name='comment' class='w3-input w3-border' rows='5'><?=$comment?></textarea></div>
        </div>
        <div><label>Select Department:</label>
<div class="data" name='department'>
<select id='department' >
  <option value="MMD">MMD</option>
  <option value="O&M">O&M</option>
  <option value="Civil">Civil</option>
  <option value="C&M">C&M</option>
</select>
</div>  
</div>
    </div>
    <div class='w3-content w3-center w3-padding'>
        <?=$buttons?>
    </div>
    </form>
</div>
</body>
</html>
#3 
<div class="data" name='department'> 
<select id='department' >

Well, you might want to look at that a bit closer…

#4

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.