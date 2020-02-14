Cannot seem to update my comments and selected department on the form

This is my dashboard.php where i check status and a link to click the details with in!

<?php mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR|MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT); $conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", "","update"); $res = $conn->query("SELECT id , location , status , CASE WHEN LENGTH(comment) > 45 THEN CONCAT(LEFT(comment,45),'…') ELSE comment END as comment FROM ronel ORDER BY id "); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta http-equiv="content-language" content="en"> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8"> <title>Dashboard</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://www.w3schools.com/w3css/4/w3.css"> <style type='text/css'> body { font-family: calibri, sans; font-size: 12pt; } </style> </head> <body> <header class="w3-container w3-orange w3-padding w3-center"> <h2>Dashboard</h2> </header> <div class="w3-content w3-padding"> <table class="w3-table w3-bordered"> <tr style="background-color:#E4EBC5; color:orangered;"> <th>ID</th> <th>Location</th> <th>Status</th> <th>Comment</th> </tr> <?php if ($row = $res->fetch_assoc()) { do { switch ($row['status']) { case 'pending': $cls1 = 'class="w3-light-gray"'; $cls2 = 'class="w3-dark-gray"'; break; case 'approved': $cls1 = ''; $cls2 = 'class="w3-pale-green"'; break; case 'rejected': $cls1 = ''; $cls2 = 'class="w3-pale-red"'; } echo "<tr $cls1> <td>{$row['id']}</td> <td>{$row['location']}</td> <td $cls2>{$row['status']}</td> <td>{$row['comment']}</td> <td><a href='ronel_detail.php?id={$row['id']}' class='w3-button w3-tiny w3-khaki'>View Details</a></td> </tr> "; } while ($row = $res->fetch_assoc()); } else { echo "<tr><td colspan='7'>No records</td></tr>" ; } ?> </table> </div> </body> </html>