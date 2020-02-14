Cannot seem to update my comments and selected department on the form

This is my dashboard.php where i check status and a link to click the details with in!
<?php
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR|MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", "","update");
$res = $conn->query("SELECT id
, location
, status
, CASE WHEN LENGTH(comment) > 45
THEN CONCAT(LEFT(comment,45),'…')
ELSE comment
END as comment
FROM ronel
ORDER BY id
");
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="content-language" content="en">
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8">
<title>Dashboard</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://www.w3schools.com/w3css/4/w3.css">
<style type='text/css'>
body { font-family: calibri, sans; font-size: 12pt; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<header class="w3-container w3-orange w3-padding w3-center">
<h2>Dashboard</h2>
</header>
<div class="w3-content w3-padding">
<table class="w3-table w3-bordered">
<tr style="background-color:#E4EBC5; color:orangered;">
<th>ID</th>
<th>Location</th>
<th>Status</th>
<th>Comment</th>
</tr>
<?php
if ($row = $res->fetch_assoc()) {
do {
switch ($row['status']) {
case 'pending':
$cls1 = 'class="w3-light-gray"';
$cls2 = 'class="w3-dark-gray"';
break;
case 'approved':
$cls1 = '';
$cls2 = 'class="w3-pale-green"';
break;
case 'rejected':
$cls1 = '';
$cls2 = 'class="w3-pale-red"';
}
echo "<tr $cls1>
<td>{$row['id']}</td>
<td>{$row['location']}</td>
<td $cls2>{$row['status']}</td>
<td>{$row['comment']}</td>
<td><a href='ronel_detail.php?id={$row['id']}' class='w3-button w3-tiny w3-khaki'>View Details</a></td>
</tr>
";
} while ($row = $res->fetch_assoc());
}
else {
echo "<tr><td colspan='7'>No records</td></tr>" ;
}
?>
</table>
</div>
</body>
</html>