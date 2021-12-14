Cannot return a var's value

Hello out there,

as a self teaching beginner I try to do such simple thing:

Get a text from a textbox → ok

Check the text → ok

Return info if the text eq “test” ->??

Here my attempt:

<!doctype html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"/> <title>Test</title> </head> <body onload ="Reset()"> <p>Test <input type="text" id="Inbox" style="width: 75px;"> <input type="button" value="Test" onclick="Send()"> </p> <script> function Reset(){ Inbox.value =""; document.getElementById("Inbox").focus(); } function Send(returned){ var text = document.getElementById("Inbox").value; alert ("#1 " + text); Receive(text) if (returned == undefined){ alert ("#1.1 Ooops! " + returned); } else { alert ("#1.1 It works! " + returned); } Reset(); } function Receive(text){ var returned; var caller = arguments.callee.caller.name; if (text == "test") { text = "It works!"; alert ("#2 " + text + " called by " + caller); returned = "returned"; alert ("#2.1 " + returned); return returned; /* doesn't work*/ } alert ("#2 " + text + " called by " + caller); Reset(); } </script> </body> </html>

I do use alerts to check the status of the var’s.

THX to you all!

Doc Root