Cannot return a var's value

JavaScript
#1

Hello out there,
as a self teaching beginner I try to do such simple thing:

Get a text from a textbox → ok
Check the text → ok
Return info if the text eq “test” ->??

Here my attempt:

<!doctype html>
<head>
	<meta charset="UTF-8"/>
	<title>Test</title>
</head>
<body onload ="Reset()">
<p>Test   <input type="text" id="Inbox" style="width: 75px;">
	<input type="button" value="Test" onclick="Send()">
</p>
<script>
function Reset(){
	Inbox.value ="";
	document.getElementById("Inbox").focus();
}

function Send(returned){
	var text = document.getElementById("Inbox").value;
	
	alert ("#1 " + text);
	Receive(text)

	if (returned == undefined){
		alert ("#1.1 Ooops!  " + returned);
	}
	else {
		alert ("#1.1 It works!  " + returned);	
	}
	Reset();
}

function Receive(text){
	var returned;
	var caller = arguments.callee.caller.name;
	
	if (text == "test") {
		text = "It works!";
		alert ("#2 " + text + " called by " + caller);
		
		returned = "returned";
		alert ("#2.1 " + returned);
		return returned; /* doesn't work*/
	}
	
	alert ("#2 " + text + " called by " + caller);
	Reset();
}
</script>
</body>
</html>

I do use alerts to check the status of the var’s.

THX to you all!

Doc Root