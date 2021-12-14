Cannot return a var's value

Hello out there,
as a self teaching beginner I try to do such simple thing:
Get a text from a textbox → ok
Check the text → ok
Return info if the text eq “test” ->??
Here my attempt:
<!doctype html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8"/>
<title>Test</title>
</head>
<body onload ="Reset()">
<p>Test <input type="text" id="Inbox" style="width: 75px;">
<input type="button" value="Test" onclick="Send()">
</p>
<script>
function Reset(){
Inbox.value ="";
document.getElementById("Inbox").focus();
}
function Send(returned){
var text = document.getElementById("Inbox").value;
alert ("#1 " + text);
Receive(text)
if (returned == undefined){
alert ("#1.1 Ooops! " + returned);
}
else {
alert ("#1.1 It works! " + returned);
}
Reset();
}
function Receive(text){
var returned;
var caller = arguments.callee.caller.name;
if (text == "test") {
text = "It works!";
alert ("#2 " + text + " called by " + caller);
returned = "returned";
alert ("#2.1 " + returned);
return returned; /* doesn't work*/
}
alert ("#2 " + text + " called by " + caller);
Reset();
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
I do use alerts to check the status of the var’s.
THX to you all!
Doc Root