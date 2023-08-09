Cannot Reformat Submenus in Columns Using Display: Flex

On this site, the submenu for “Areas of Services” > “California” is not putting the items in the order I have developed.
The items displaying are using a preset CSS style of ‘columns:3’:
1
2
3
4
5
6…
I need:
1 2 3
4 5 6
I attempted to change the layout of the submenu using the following, but the width of the
<ul> container is not widening.
ul#sm-16915505719580183-6 {
display: flex!important;
flex-flow: column wrap;
width: 100%!important;
columns: unset;
}
element.style {
width: auto;
min-width: 10em;
top: auto;
left: 0px;
margin-left: 130px;
}
ul#sm-16915505719580183-6 li {
width: 33%!important;
}
I’m not sure what else within that
<ul> container would not allow the
<li> to respect the width set.
Thank you.