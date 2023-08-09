Cannot Reformat Submenus in Columns Using Display: Flex

On this site, the submenu for “Areas of Services” > “California” is not putting the items in the order I have developed.

The items displaying are using a preset CSS style of ‘columns:3’:

1

2

3

4

5

6…

I need:

1 2 3

4 5 6

I attempted to change the layout of the submenu using the following, but the width of the <ul> container is not widening.

ul#sm-16915505719580183-6 { display: flex!important; flex-flow: column wrap; width: 100%!important; columns: unset; } element.style { width: auto; min-width: 10em; top: auto; left: 0px; margin-left: 130px; } ul#sm-16915505719580183-6 li { width: 33%!important; }

I’m not sure what else within that <ul> container would not allow the <li> to respect the width set.

Thank you.