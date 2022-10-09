Cannot load xxx: cannot find module providing package xxx

Environmental Description;
IDE:VSCode Version:1.36.1
GO Version : go1.12.3 darwin/amd64
GOPATH: /Users/xxx/go:/Users/xxx/Desktop/xxx
Directory of this Demo:/Users/xxx/Desktop/redis go; GO111MODULE is not set in GOPATH
Go mudule is used in Demo, so go InferGopath is set to false
Code organization
—src
—hosts
— host.go
—main
— main.go
—redisclient
— redisC
— go.mod
— go.sum
Src directory, go.mod, go Sum is at the same level
Hosts is a custom package
RedisClient package is some settings for Redis
Error content
build Stephanie. io/main:cannot load hosts: cannot find module providing package hosts
Code of each document
host.go
package hosts
import (
“fmt”
)
// SayHello …
func SayHello(){
fmt.Println(“Hello!”)
}
main.go
package main
import (
“hosts”
)
func main() {
hosts.SayHello()
}
redisC.go
This package is introduced in order to practice the use of go mudule to introduce and use the third-party package Redis. Don't pay too much attention to the content here
package rediscilent
import (
“github.com/gomodule/redigo/redis”
“log”
)
// OpenRedisDial …
func OpenRedisDial()(conn redis.Conn, err error) {
//address can connect
c,err := redis. Dial(“tcp”, “192.168.0.248:6379”)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalln(err)
}
return c,err;
}
go.mod
module stephanie.io
go 1.12
require github. com/gomodule/redigo v2.0.0+incompatibl
Note: The module is named Stephanie The content of go. sum doesn’t make much sense here, so it won’t be posted