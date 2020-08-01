Cannot Get All Highlighted Children of TBODY

I am trying to create a highlighter that enables the user to highlight text inside of one or more table cells and then he/she can do what ever with them. But the first task I need to accomplish is getting all TR elements that were highlight. In my test webpage I have a table with 3 TR elements, in each are 2 TD elements, and each TD contains text. The headaches start when I only highlight a TD without highlighting the TR it’s in as well or if I partially highlight a TR.

If I highlight text in a TD making sure to select the TR it’s in as well and continue to highlight text in the next TR element, both highlighted TRs will be shown as children of a TBODY. However, If I only partially highlight the first TR and continue to highlight text in the next TR element, it will show only the first TR. Also if I only highlight a word or two in a TD and not the the TR it’s in, I will get “undefined”.

The above descriptions of the problems were what I observed when testing the script on my laptop but in jsFiddle it only shows the First TR if the entire table is not highlighted. Please see my code here.

Once you’re inside jsFiddle, please click the blue button and you can see the highlighted elements in the console log