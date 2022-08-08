Cannot format webpage with two vertical divs next to each other, one for menu and one for content

I tried to make a page with two divs next to each other, the first one will have the vertical menu and the other one will show the content. I am having hard time to bring content of both divs next to each other to look like a normal page. The content of the secont div appears much lower than it should be, leaving a big blank area. I also want to have divs of the same height because I do not want to have blank space under the first div, on the left of the second div. My code:

html:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html><head> <meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="style/style.css"> <link href="images/favicon.ico" rel="shortcut icon"> <style> .container { display: table; width: 100%; } .item { display: table-cell; align:top; text-align: top; } </style> <body> <div class="container"> <div class="item navigation" style="width:200px;"> <div class="" > <img style="display:block; margin:auto;" src="../images/Logo.jpg"> <ul> <li> <a id="#home" href="../indexEn.php?page=home" >Home page</a></li> <li> <a id="#id" href="../indexEn.php?page=id">item 1</a></li> <li class="has-sub"> <a href="">menu item 2</a></li> </ul> <p class="unselectable">some text<br>here<br><br> credits<br>and copyright</p> </div></div> <div class="item"> <center> <h2 style="color:#069">This is the page title.</h2> </center> <p>Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. css: