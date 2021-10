I cannot find the nuget package Microsoft.AspNetCore.Authentication.AzureAD.UI version 3.1.15. I’m seeing the message “Not Available in this source”.

Below is a link where I can download a zip file for the package

https://www.nuget.org/packages/Microsoft.AspNetCore.Authentication.AzureAD.UI/3.1.15

The problem is after I download and extract the file I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with it