"Cannot change session name" error

PHP version: 7.4.14

Apache: 2.4.46

Windows 10 Home x64

I’m using a contact form script that I first used with PHP5, but haven’t used for about about 7 years. Everything looks good except for this error:

Warning: session_name(): Cannot change session name when session is active in C:\web\Apache24\htdocs\devsite\contact.php on line 69

This is the code in question:

Line 67 // start session Line 68 session_start(); Line 69 session_name('contactform');

I’m still getting to know PHP7 after years away from all this, so I thinking it’s something to do with that?

Any help would be much appreciated.