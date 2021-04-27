"Cannot change session name" error

PHP
PHP version: 7.4.14
Apache: 2.4.46
Windows 10 Home x64

I’m using a contact form script that I first used with PHP5, but haven’t used for about about 7 years. Everything looks good except for this error:

Warning: session_name(): Cannot change session name when session is active in C:\web\Apache24\htdocs\devsite\contact.php on line 69

This is the code in question:

Line 67 // start session
Line 68 session_start();
Line 69 session_name('contactform');

I’m still getting to know PHP7 after years away from all this, so I thinking it’s something to do with that?

Any help would be much appreciated. :slight_smile:

I’m going to reply to my own post, lol.

I switched the lines around, and it works now.

Line 67 // start session
Line 69 session_name('contactform');
Line 68 session_start();

Just wanted to post this for anyone’s future reference. :slight_smile:

Off-topic:
The current version of PHP is 8.0, so you might want to get to know that and skip 7.

And yet I was advised not long ago in these very forums to NOT move to 8 yet, for various reasons.

If I wanted to be on 8, I would be. So I’m on 7, and when I need help on 7 I would appreciate zero comments about how I should be on 8. wow…

As far as I can see, you weren’t advised not to move to PHP 8 here, it was your decision:

I’ve decided to roll back to PHP7, since 8 isn’t widely supported yet, and because of Microsoft’s odd decision.

The important thing is to ensure you’re using a version that is still supported.

Well, if you are going to ask for help be prepared for advice, you can choose not to accept it - and you can certainly refuse more politely!

But I didn’t ask for advice on which version I should be using, I asked about the one I am using. If someone asked how to fix something on a 2005 Chevy, would you consider it polite to tell them they should buy a newer model? Seriously, it was a simple question, I even posted the solution when I discovered it, unlike a lot of folks who say stuff like “I figured it out”, and never tell what they figured out.

Okay, memory glitch, my apologies. But I knew there was something or someone who cautioned me about 8, so I haven’t gone there yet. Not to mention my host doesn’t yet offer that option.