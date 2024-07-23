I’m… confused.
(Names of things have been changed for privacy; understand that they are not reserved words.)
CREATE DEFINER=`myusername`@`%` PROCEDURE `transactionname`(IN Parent INT, IN Newname VARCHAR(255))
BEGIN
START TRANSACTION;
SELECT @myRight := rgt FROM mytable WHERE id = @Parent;
UPDATE mytable SET rgt = rgt + 2 WHERE rgt >= @myRight;
UPDATE mytable SET lft = lft + 2 WHERE lft > @myRight;
INSERT INTO mytable(name, lft, rgt) VALUES(@Newname, @myRight + 1, @myRight + 2);
COMMIT;
END
Invoking:
CALL transactionname(1,"A String")
Yields:
Column 'name' cannot be null
…but… it’s not null? It’s being filled with a variable value?