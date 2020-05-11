Cannonical on google

Hello.
On my website Google consider http version as canonical and i would prefere https to be the one. How do I make change? on Search Console it said that propety is not verifed.
Thanks for your advices.
Hello.
On my website Google consider http version as canonical and i would prefere https to be the one. How do I make change? on Search Console it said that propety is not verifed.
Thanks for your advices.
Then you’d need to verify it first: https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/9008080?hl=en
Once it’s verified you can select which version of your website (http/https, www/non-www) you want to use as default.
thanks, I will start reading.
Do you have any recomandation for wp plugin that can be used for verification of website?
You don’t need a plugin. Just follow the instructions given in that article.
Thanks.
I will do that.
you can also redirect your http pages to https. It helps a lot.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.