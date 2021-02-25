Cancel previous call of a function?

I have a function which is called like so

$variable.accessibility_menu();

That function does a lot of things; modifying HTML elements, controlling tab order dynamically (via tabindex). This means that all the anchors are thrown into an array and I manually am moving the focus depending on the user tabbing, shift tabbing, or arrows.

The problem I have is that there are some cases where the plugin is called twice, and there’s nothing I can do about this. The solution here must be to somehow recognize the plugin has already ran once, somehow destroy all aspects of it, and let it re-run. How can I accomplish this? Do you need more information on the plugin? Thanks .