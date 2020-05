Hello. I am trying to be more mobile-conscious when I design web pages, but still haven’t had time to read any books on Responsive Web Design.

Does the concept of opening multiple browser tabs on a mobile device exist and make sense?

When a user clicks on a link, I wanted to open a new web page or browser tba, but I am afraid that only makes sense on a regular computer.

From an HTML/CSS standpoint, how should I be looking at this issue?