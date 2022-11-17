Can you terminate a css style sheet

I have 2 include files with its own CSS. The are headers and footers.

So it’s like this:

-----header include----

Separate html pages here

-----footer include-------

The header includes several CSS styles and I would like to terminate the style so it doesn’t bleed into the next separate page.

I know you can do classes but would like a way terminate the css at the bottom of the header include so I don’t have to change several pages. I want the information between the includes to stand on its own merit.

I appreciate your help.