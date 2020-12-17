Can you solve it?

I’m not sure I agree with Guido’s answer… at the moment my brain’s telling me there’s two answers to the problem; the train could be moving in either direction, and the numbers change. The assumption that Guido seems to be making is that the train is moving faster than the cyclist, but that’s not a given.
also, note that the problem does not say they met 25 minutes late, it says that the cyclist was 25 minutes late in starting.
There’s a lot missing from this puzzle. Off the top of my head:
Impossible, since the definition of parallel means the two will never meet.
You mean he passed the train. If he met the train, there’d be a mess.
Depends on what rail system you’re in. If it’s the british rail system, the train isn’t travelling, and has stopped because there’s a problem down the line.
Okay, enough jokes, down to the actual problem.
Let’s make a couple of assumptions that are NOT in the puzzle:
- The train is also moving at a constant speed at all times.
- The train is on time on the day in question.
- Both the cyclist and train are travelling in the same direction to reach the intersection point in question at all points in this question. (Otherwise ‘what direction’ is difficult to describe at best, and ambiguous at worst; if either direction is variable, then there are multiple answers to the question.)
- The cyclist actually meets an intersecting road that crosses the train track. (otherwise, see definition of parallel, and we have to start adding angular calculations.)
- Met, while not suggesting a direction, is an instantaneous event. (Otherwise, If the cyclist and train are going the same speed in the same direction, they are constantly ‘meeting’ each other, and the whole thing becomes infinite.)
I’m still muddling through this in my head, but i don’t think its as simple as you’re thinking.