Can you solve it?

To wrap this up.

The original puzzle had the directions of the train and the cyclist given as a reqiuirement for finding the speed of the train. If you search the puzzle you’ll find that that’s how all variants are setup:

But, the speed and the directions are independent calculations even if they share details like the meeting place and the travel times for the distance to the crossing.

The speed is calculated by the time it takes the train and the cyclist to travel the distance of the meeting place from the crossing.

The direction relative each other is found by the time they are at the meeting place relative the crossing. E.g. if the cyclist is later than the time he needs to reach the crossing, the train has already passed the crossing.

Examples of combining the details:

Calculating the speed:

When they met they were both 10 km before the crossing. The time they needed to reach the crossing was 30 min for the cyclist and 5 min for the train (30 min - 25 min = 5 min).

– The train’s speed is 5km in 5min = 60km/h.

Now, in case the cyclist was 35 min late:

– The train’s speed is 5km in 5 min (30 min - 35 min = -5 min) = 60km/h

Finding the direction:

At the time both the cyclist and the train is moving towards the crossing.

– The train’s direction is the same as the cyclist,

Now, in case the cyclist was 35 min late:

The train has passed the crossing 5 min ago (indicated by the neg 5 min value), while the cyclist is still heading for the crossing.

– The train’s direction is opposite the cyclist’s.

You are welcome to elaborate the puzzle or add other variants you could find. Maybe one that actually needs a given direction to be able to find the speed of the train.