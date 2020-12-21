Can you solve it?

(Again, spewing my brain out… this needs cleaning up/correcting.)
I will take for granted that the conversion from km/h to km/m is moot; that we can assume the first step is ‘convert all values to the same units (minutes, hours, km, miles, whatever)’.
Definitions:
Dc = Delay of the Cyclist
Dm = Distance to the Meeting Point from the Intersection Point. (Thus, “5 km before the intersection” is -5)
Vc = Velocity of the Cyclist.
Ti = Time at Intersection.
Tm = Time at Meeting Point.
Vt = Velocity of the Train (target)
The cyclist’s position is a line such that
Pc(Ti) = -(Dc*Vc), and the slope of the line is
Vc.
The train’s position is a line such that
Pt(Ti) = 0, and the slope of the line is
Vt.
Given a fixed point
(Tm,Dm), find
Vt.
It may be convenient to take
Ti = 0.
Unknown Quantities:
Tm, Vt.
(Tm,Dm) must be on the line
Pc(T) = Vc*T - (Dc*Vc), and the line
Pt(T) = Vt*T, and
Dm is known,
so
Dm = Vc*Tm - (Dc * Vc)
Dm + (Dc * Vc) = Vc*Tm
(Dm + (Dc * Vc))/Vc = Tm
Tm = (Dm + (Dc * Vc))/Vc
and into the next line…
Pt(Tm) = Vt * Tm = Dm
Vt = Dm / Tm
Vt = Dm / (Dm + (Dc * Vc))/Vc)
Vt = (Dm*Vc)/(Dm + Dc*Vc)
If
Tm*Dm is positive, the cyclist is moving in the same direction as the train, if it’s negative they’re moving opposite;
the train is travelling at
Vt?
Mmmh… i’ve done something wrong there. But my brain hurts. I will revist soon if noone beats me to it.
EDIT: No, i think what i’ve done wrong there is that the direction of the train is indicated by the sign of
Vt - if it’s negative, the train is moving towards the cyclist.