Can you solve it?

I will take for granted that the conversion from km/h to km/m is moot; that we can assume the first step is ‘convert all values to the same units (minutes, hours, km, miles, whatever)’.

Definitions:

Dc = Delay of the Cyclist

Dm = Distance to the Meeting Point from the Intersection Point. (Thus, “5 km before the intersection” is -5)

Vc = Velocity of the Cyclist.

Ti = Time at Intersection.

Tm = Time at Meeting Point.

Vt = Velocity of the Train (target)

The cyclist’s position is a line such that Pc(Ti) = -(Dc*Vc) , and the slope of the line is Vc .

The train’s position is a line such that Pt(Ti) = 0 , and the slope of the line is Vt .

Given a fixed point (Tm,Dm) , find Vt .

It may be convenient to take Ti = 0 .

Unknown Quantities: Tm, Vt .

(Tm,Dm) must be on the line Pc(T) = Vc*T - (Dc*Vc) , and the line Pt(T) = Vt*T , and Dm is known,

so Dm = Vc*Tm - (Dc * Vc)

Dm + (Dc * Vc) = Vc*Tm

(Dm + (Dc * Vc))/Vc = Tm

Tm = (Dm + (Dc * Vc))/Vc

and into the next line…

Pt(Tm) = Vt * Tm = Dm

Vt = Dm / Tm

Vt = Dm / (Dm + (Dc * Vc))/Vc)

Vt = (Dm*Vc)/(Dm + Dc*Vc)

If Tm*Dm is positive, the cyclist is moving in the same direction as the train, if it’s negative they’re moving opposite;

the train is travelling at Vt ?

Mmmh… i’ve done something wrong there. But my brain hurts. I will revist soon if noone beats me to it.