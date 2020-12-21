Can you solve it?

The train and the cyclist have a start point that is theoretically infinite. (Otherwise, the answer may be ‘impossible, because the train couldn’t pass the cyclist’)

I’m going to let my brain spill out onto the forum here, and someone can tell me where i’m wrong.

First, let me translate the cyclist’s speed into Minutes, because my sanity and because we’re mixing minutes and hours.

10kph = 1/6 kpm.

If the cyclist starts 25 minutes late, the cyclist is simply 1/6*25, or 25/6, or 4 1/6 km ‘short’ of where he should be at any given point in time on a regular day.

So, lets say they regularly meet at 8 AM. (Random time. Feel tree to call it T.)

at 8 AM, the train is at the intersection; the cyclist is 4 1/6 km away from it.

They met 5 km before the intersection.

at 8 AM, the meeting had already taken place. By how much?

The cyclist moves at 1/6 kpm, and is 5/6km past the meeting point.

So the meeting happened 5 minutes ago, at 7:55 AM.

Where was the train at that point?

The train was at the meeting point at 7:55, and will be at the intersection at 8.

Therefore, the train is moving towards the intersection.

Therefore, the train is moving in the same direction as the cyclist.

The train would cover 5 km in 5 minutes, so it’s moving at 1 kpm, or 60kph.

My answer is that the train and cyclist are moving in the same direction, and the train is travelling at 60kph.