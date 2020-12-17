Can you solve it?

This is an old challenge from a puzzle forum that now ceased to exist. No luck searching for the solution there, but it can probably be found elsewhere in various forms.

A railway track runs parallel to a road before a railway crossing.

A cyclist rides along the road everyday at a constant speed of 10 km/h and he always meets a train at the crossing.

One day he was late by 25 min and met the train 5 km before the crossing.

At what speed and in what direction does the train travel?​ :thinking:

The “meets” and “met” does’nt suggest a direction, just that he arrives to the same place as the train.

If it takes the train 25 minutes to do 5 km, it’s going at a speed of 12km/h towards the cyclist.

Sounds plausible…

:thinking: Now, he’s 30 min from the crossing while 25 min late. Is the time difference positive or negative?

I don’t understand the question

The direction of the train versus the cyclist I think is determined by the relation of the time the cyclist is from the crossing and how late he is when he meets the train.

Wouldn’t the pos/neg value of the time difference show if the train has passed the crossing or not?

If he usually meets the train exactly at the crossing, but being late they meet 5km before the crossing, it means the train moves in the opposite direction. Otherwise they wouldn’t have met before the crossing.
They would never have met if the train moved faster in the same direction. Or after the crossing if it moved slower in the same direction

When they meet 5km before the crossing, the cyclist is 30min from the crossing. That means the train also is 5min before it reaches the crossing.

So the time cyclist’s travel-time minus late-time difference I thought about would be positive, indicating they both are 5 min before the crossing. Or am I cofusing things here?

I’m not sure I agree with Guido’s answer… at the moment my brain’s telling me there’s two answers to the problem; the train could be moving in either direction, and the numbers change. The assumption that Guido seems to be making is that the train is moving faster than the cyclist, but that’s not a given.

also, note that the problem does not say they met 25 minutes late, it says that the cyclist was 25 minutes late in starting.

There’s a lot missing from this puzzle. Off the top of my head:

Impossible, since the definition of parallel means the two will never meet. :stuck_out_tongue:

You mean he passed the train. If he met the train, there’d be a mess.

Depends on what rail system you’re in. If it’s the british rail system, the train isn’t travelling, and has stopped because there’s a problem down the line.

Okay, enough jokes, down to the actual problem.

Let’s make a couple of assumptions that are NOT in the puzzle:

  1. The train is also moving at a constant speed at all times.
  2. The train is on time on the day in question.
  3. Both the cyclist and train are travelling in the same direction to reach the intersection point in question at all points in this question. (Otherwise ‘what direction’ is difficult to describe at best, and ambiguous at worst; if either direction is variable, then there are multiple answers to the question.)
  4. The cyclist actually meets an intersecting road that crosses the train track. (otherwise, see definition of parallel, and we have to start adding angular calculations.)
  5. Met, while not suggesting a direction, is an instantaneous event. (Otherwise, If the cyclist and train are going the same speed in the same direction, they are constantly ‘meeting’ each other, and the whole thing becomes infinite.)

I’m still muddling through this in my head, but i don’t think its as simple as you’re thinking.

  1. What direction the train moves is relative the cyclist, of course.

Finding both the speed and the direction the train travels in is not in the original puzzle, that’s my own variant as I don’t agree with the original version stating the direction as an requirement for solving the puzzle.

I search the net for this puzzle and there’s many versions with different times and speeds, but all of them think the direction of the train is required to know to be able to solve the speed of the train.

I look forward to your next post, or what anyone else would say about the direction requirement. :thinking:

  1. The train and the cyclist have a start point that is theoretically infinite. (Otherwise, the answer may be ‘impossible, because the train couldn’t pass the cyclist’)

I’m going to let my brain spill out onto the forum here, and someone can tell me where i’m wrong.

First, let me translate the cyclist’s speed into Minutes, because my sanity and because we’re mixing minutes and hours.
10kph = 1/6 kpm.

If the cyclist starts 25 minutes late, the cyclist is simply 1/6*25, or 25/6, or 4 1/6 km ‘short’ of where he should be at any given point in time on a regular day.

So, lets say they regularly meet at 8 AM. (Random time. Feel tree to call it T.)
at 8 AM, the train is at the intersection; the cyclist is 4 1/6 km away from it.
They met 5 km before the intersection.
at 8 AM, the meeting had already taken place. By how much?
The cyclist moves at 1/6 kpm, and is 5/6km past the meeting point.
So the meeting happened 5 minutes ago, at 7:55 AM.
Where was the train at that point?
The train was at the meeting point at 7:55, and will be at the intersection at 8.
Therefore, the train is moving towards the intersection.
Therefore, the train is moving in the same direction as the cyclist.
The train would cover 5 km in 5 minutes, so it’s moving at 1 kpm, or 60kph.

My answer is that the train and cyclist are moving in the same direction, and the train is travelling at 60kph.

Your logic seems coherent, do you think it would be viable to put together a formula or algorithm to solve any set of time and speed and other requirement for this puzzle?

(In my experience a problem is tackled in different ways depending the method/environment used. Like the Four Colour Theorem that’s simple to solve in a graph even for any genus bodies, but extremely complex if you need to transform it to a math formula.)