Can you solve it?

This is an old challenge from a puzzle forum that now ceased to exist. No luck searching for the solution there, but it can probably be found elsewhere in various forms.

A railway track runs parallel to a road before a railway crossing. A cyclist rides along the road everyday at a constant speed of 10 km/h and he always meets a train at the crossing. One day he was late by 25 min and met the train 5 km before the crossing. In what speed and in what direction does the train travel?​

You’re welcome to post your answer or any thoughts about it in this thread.

Please post both the answer and the formula for it, or how else you figured it out, so we can discuss eventual other solutions.