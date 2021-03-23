Can you solve it? - Cyclist Meets Train

You sure about that? (It would, in fact, be different, if the meeting point did not move.)
Keep in mind there are two points of concern in the puzzle - the meeting point, and the intersection, which the train still has to reach at the same time as a normal day, and the cyclist will be 35 minutes late to.
When the train reaches the Intersection, the Cyclist is 35 minutes away from it. As such, the cyclist travelling 10 kph (1/6 kpm), must be 35/6 (5 and 5/6) km short of the intersection.
If he’s 5 5/6 km away from the intersection, he has not yet reached the meeting point (which is 5km short of the intersection) when the train passes through the intersection. Since the meeting point is in the direction of the cyclist at that point in time, and the meeting has yet to happen (because the cyclist hasn’t reached the meeting point), the train must be heading towards the meeting point, from the intersection point - meaning it’s heading towards the cyclist from the other direction.
If the cyclist is 25 minutes late but rode at the speed of 15km/h (1/4 km per minute), and the meeting point is still 5 km before (from the perspective of the cyclist) the intersection, the train must be moving towards the cyclist at 60kph.