CAN you debug this

old MySQL server works
$database->query(‘SELECT * FROM cars_new4 t1 INNER JOIN prices4 t2 ON t1.cat=t2.cat group by t1.cat ;’);

new MySQL Not work - error file not load
in new server - new mysql this loads only without " group by t1.cat"
$database->query(‘SELECT * FROM cars_new4 t1 INNER JOIN prices4 t2 ON t1.cat=t2.cat ;’);

can you see the problem — correct query should be with “group by t1.cat” and work in new server Like works in old server???

What versions of PHP and MySQL do you have on your old and new servers?

Cent os 6.8
cent os 7.7

currently i do not know for mysql but linux ^^^

anyway most recent Maria DB / MySQL where is the problem in query??? IS may needed ORDER BY t1.aa ??? I added some rows in the table cars_new4