Can you see the problem --- correct query should be with "group by t1.cat" and work in new server Like works in old server?

#6

Thank you for your reply — i will read soon doc dev link mysql

#7

how temporary only for this query, turn this OFF???

#8

in table = cars_new4, field cat is NOT unique

in table = prices4, field cat is unique

#9

that’s in the manual too

i strongly urge you not to use the dreaded evil “select star” when using GROUP BY

instead, write exactly what you want in the SELECT clause

that way you won’t have to turn it off :slight_smile:

#10 
$database->query('SELECT cat.t1, model.t1, img_small.t1, img_big.t1, discount.t1, aa.t1, l.t2, l7.t2, m.t2, m7.t2, h.t2, h7.t2 FROM cars_new4 t1 INNER JOIN prices4 t2 ON t1.cat=t2.cat group by t1.cat ;');

no result – same error 500 …is this ok ^^^? if no, can you tell correct query??

#11 
$database->query('SELECT t1.cat, model, img_small, img_big, discount, aa, l, l7, m, m7, h, h7 FROM cars_new4 t1 INNER JOIN prices4 t2 ON t1.cat=t2.cat group by t1.cat ;');

also No result same fact error

#12

Apart from checking that joins are correct, is there any legitimate reason for using the dreaded evil “select star”

#13 
SELECT cat.t1
     , model.t1
     , img_small.t1
     , img_big.t1
     , discount.t1
     , aa.t1
     , l.t2
     , l7.t2
     , m.t2
     , m7.t2
     , h.t2
     , h7.t2 
  FROM cars_new4 t1 
INNER 
  JOIN prices4 t2 
    ON t2.cat = t1.cat 
group 
    by t1.cat

your SELECT clause is incorrect

the format is tablename.columnname

so what you want is

SELECT t1.cat
     , t1.model
     , t1.img_small
     , t1.img_big
     , t1.discount
     , t1.aa
     , t2.l
     , t2.l7
     , t2.m
     , t2.m7
     , t2.h
     , t2.h7 
  FROM cars_new4 t1 
INNER 
  JOIN prices4 t2 
    ON t2.cat = t1.cat 
group 
    by t1.cat

however, this does not solve your problem

tell me again, please, why do you want to use GROUP BY

#14

yes, when used with an inline view also known as derived table

SELECT *
  FROM ( SELECT 1 * foo / bar  AS fap
              , 3 + qux / 2    AS zap
           FROM some_table ) AS subquery
 WHERE fap > 2 * zap

it’s obvious what columns the “select star” references, by simple inspection

#15

I WANT TO USE
GROUP BY
because the admin to appear prices - the prices change per category[cat] and Not per car, In other words, cars in same cat have exactly same price/same discount… in this car rental Website you choose car but the cars in same cat [category eg A, B1, B2, C D1, D2…] cost exactly the same…
in prices table cat is primary unique key

#16

not sure i understand your explanation

if all the cars in the same category have the same price, you should be able to join to the prices table without needing to group by category

try this

SELECT t1.cat
     , t1.model
     , t1.img_small
     , t1.img_big
     , t1.discount
     , t1.aa
     , t2.l
     , t2.l7
     , t2.m
     , t2.m7
     , t2.h
     , t2.h7 
  FROM cars_new4 t1 
INNER 
  JOIN ( SELECT cat
              , MIN(l)  AS l  
              , MIN(l7) AS l7 
              , MIN(m)  AS m  
              , MIN(m7) AS m7 
              , MIN(h)  AS h  
              , MIN(h7) AS h7 
           FROM prices4 
         GROUP
             BY cat ) t2 
    ON t2.cat = t1.cat
#17

in cars_new4 table may exist 2 or 3 cars same category… i wanted appear only first car of the cat… Not the rest in the cat

#18

this is for admin/owner of site to
change prices according to his prices
for the user quote is ok getting qoute without problems at:
http://www.paphoscarhire.com/

#19

FINALLY THE REAL REQUIREMENT!!!

please explain how you would pick “the first car”

in the meanttime, while you’re figuring that out, you can try this –

SELECT t1.cat
     , t1.model     
     , t1.img_small 
     , t1.img_big   
     , t1.discount  
     , t1.aa        
     , t2.l
     , t2.l7
     , t2.m
     , t2.m7
     , t2.h
     , t2.h7 
  FROM ( SELECT cat
              , MIN(t1.model)      model        
              , MAX(t1.img_small)  img_small   
              , MIN(t1.img_big)    img_big     
              , MAX(t1.discount)   discount    
              , MIN(t1.aa)         aa          
           FROM cars_new4
         GROUP
             BY cat)   t1 
INNER 
  JOIN prices4 t2 
    ON t2.cat = t1.cat
#20

cars have aa field from 1 to 40. // is Not auto increment but according to cat alphabetical order
aa cat
1 A
2 B1. // first car
3 B1
4 B1
5 C
6 D1 // first car
7 D1

keep in mine old server MySQL working OK like my first post

#21

categories may jump letters and Not end with Z

P1 // aa=37
P2 // aa=38
P3 // aa=39
U // aa=40

#22

okay, all you have to do now is pick the first car

SELECT t1.cat
     , t1.model
     , t1.img_small
     , t1.img_big
     , t1.discount
     , t1.aa
     , t2.l
     , t2.l7
     , t2.m
     , t2.m7
     , t2.h
     , t2.h7 
  FROM ( SELECT cat
              , MIN(aa) AS first_car
           FROM cars_new4
         GROUP
             BY cat) t0
INNER
  JOIN cars_new4 t1 
    ON t1.cat = t0.cat
   AND t1.aa = t0.first_car 
INNER 
  JOIN prices4 t2 
    ON t2.cat = t1.cat

it only appears to have worked fine – it’s actually indeterminate which car it picked, not necessarily the first one

in fact, it’s possible that img_small and img_big could’ve come from different cars

#23

YES

THAT LAST WORKED
thank you for your help

why initial working in old server centos 6 and Not in new server centos 7, is important for other queries???

#24

see post #5 in this thread

and yes, it’s important for other queries that do not use the correct grouping syntax

#26

