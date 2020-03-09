Can you see the problem --- correct query should be with "group by t1.cat" and work in new server Like works in old server?

Cent os 6.8
cent os 7.7
currently i do not know for mysql but linux ^^^
anyway most recent Maria DB / MySQL where is the problem in query??? IS may needed ORDER BY t1.aa ??? I added some rows in the table cars_new4
judging from the description of your problem, and the use of GROUP BY along with the dreaded, evil “select star”, i’d say your new server has ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY turned on (which it is by default in version 5.7 and up)
see https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.7/en/group-by-handling.html
Thank you for your reply — i will read soon doc dev link mysql
how temporary only for this query, turn this OFF???
in table = cars_new4, field cat is NOT unique
in table = prices4, field cat is unique
that’s in the manual too
i strongly urge you not to use the dreaded evil “select star” when using GROUP BY
instead, write exactly what you want in the SELECT clause
that way you won’t have to turn it off
$database->query('SELECT cat.t1, model.t1, img_small.t1, img_big.t1, discount.t1, aa.t1, l.t2, l7.t2, m.t2, m7.t2, h.t2, h7.t2 FROM cars_new4 t1 INNER JOIN prices4 t2 ON t1.cat=t2.cat group by t1.cat ;');
no result – same error 500 …is this ok ^^^? if no, can you tell correct query??
$database->query('SELECT t1.cat, model, img_small, img_big, discount, aa, l, l7, m, m7, h, h7 FROM cars_new4 t1 INNER JOIN prices4 t2 ON t1.cat=t2.cat group by t1.cat ;');
also No result same fact error
Apart from checking that joins are correct, is there any legitimate reason for using the dreaded evil “select star”
SELECT cat.t1
, model.t1
, img_small.t1
, img_big.t1
, discount.t1
, aa.t1
, l.t2
, l7.t2
, m.t2
, m7.t2
, h.t2
, h7.t2
FROM cars_new4 t1
INNER
JOIN prices4 t2
ON t2.cat = t1.cat
group
by t1.cat
your SELECT clause is incorrect
the format is
tablename.columnname
so what you want is
SELECT t1.cat
, t1.model
, t1.img_small
, t1.img_big
, t1.discount
, t1.aa
, t2.l
, t2.l7
, t2.m
, t2.m7
, t2.h
, t2.h7
FROM cars_new4 t1
INNER
JOIN prices4 t2
ON t2.cat = t1.cat
group
by t1.cat
however, this does not solve your problem
tell me again, please, why do you want to use GROUP BY
yes, when used with an inline view also known as derived table
SELECT *
FROM ( SELECT 1 * foo / bar AS fap
, 3 + qux / 2 AS zap
FROM some_table ) AS subquery
WHERE fap > 2 * zap
it’s obvious what columns the “select star” references, by simple inspection
I WANT TO USE
GROUP BY
because the admin to appear prices - the prices change per category[cat] and Not per car, In other words, cars in same cat have exactly same price/same discount… in this car rental Website you choose car but the cars in same cat [category eg A, B1, B2, C D1, D2…] cost exactly the same…
in prices table cat is primary unique key
not sure i understand your explanation
if all the cars in the same category have the same price, you should be able to join to the prices table without needing to group by category
try this
SELECT t1.cat
, t1.model
, t1.img_small
, t1.img_big
, t1.discount
, t1.aa
, t2.l
, t2.l7
, t2.m
, t2.m7
, t2.h
, t2.h7
FROM cars_new4 t1
INNER
JOIN ( SELECT cat
, MIN(l) AS l
, MIN(l7) AS l7
, MIN(m) AS m
, MIN(m7) AS m7
, MIN(h) AS h
, MIN(h7) AS h7
FROM prices4
GROUP
BY cat ) t2
ON t2.cat = t1.cat
in cars_new4 table may exist 2 or 3 cars same category… i wanted appear only first car of the cat… Not the rest in the cat
this is for admin/owner of site to
change prices according to his prices
for the user quote is ok getting qoute without problems at:
http://www.paphoscarhire.com/
FINALLY THE REAL REQUIREMENT!!!
please explain how you would pick “the first car”
in the meanttime, while you’re figuring that out, you can try this –
SELECT t1.cat
, t1.model
, t1.img_small
, t1.img_big
, t1.discount
, t1.aa
, t2.l
, t2.l7
, t2.m
, t2.m7
, t2.h
, t2.h7
FROM ( SELECT cat
, MIN(t1.model) model
, MAX(t1.img_small) img_small
, MIN(t1.img_big) img_big
, MAX(t1.discount) discount
, MIN(t1.aa) aa
FROM cars_new4
GROUP
BY cat) t1
INNER
JOIN prices4 t2
ON t2.cat = t1.cat
cars have aa field from 1 to 40. // is Not auto increment but according to cat alphabetical order
aa cat
1 A
2 B1. // first car
3 B1
4 B1
5 C
6 D1 // first car
7 D1
keep in mine old server MySQL working OK like my first post
categories may jump letters and Not end with Z
…
P1 // aa=37
P2 // aa=38
P3 // aa=39
U // aa=40
okay, all you have to do now is pick the first car
SELECT t1.cat
, t1.model
, t1.img_small
, t1.img_big
, t1.discount
, t1.aa
, t2.l
, t2.l7
, t2.m
, t2.m7
, t2.h
, t2.h7
FROM ( SELECT cat
, MIN(aa) AS first_car
FROM cars_new4
GROUP
BY cat) t0
INNER
JOIN cars_new4 t1
ON t1.cat = t0.cat
AND t1.aa = t0.first_car
INNER
JOIN prices4 t2
ON t2.cat = t1.cat
it only appears to have worked fine – it’s actually indeterminate which car it picked, not necessarily the first one
in fact, it’s possible that
img_small and
img_big could’ve come from different cars