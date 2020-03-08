CAN you debug this
old MySQL server works
$database->query(‘SELECT * FROM cars_new4 t1 INNER JOIN prices4 t2 ON t1.cat=t2.cat group by t1.cat ;’);
new MySQL Not work - error file not load
$database->query(‘SELECT * FROM cars_new4 t1 INNER JOIN prices4 t2 ON t1.cat=t2.cat group by t1.cat ;’);
in new server - new mysql this loads only without " group by t1.cat"
$database->query(‘SELECT * FROM cars_new4 t1 INNER JOIN prices4 t2 ON t1.cat=t2.cat ;’);
can you see the problem — correct query should be with “group by t1.cat” and work in new server Like works in old server???