Can you recommend a good LAMP working environment ( i.e. Frameworks, Libraries)?

Hi,

I am getting back into programming again after a long hiatus.

I am working on a personal website that will sell music.

Previously I was making websites from scratch using LAMP stack and maybe occasional use of JQuery. I am basically a beginner.

The most ambitious website I created was a shopping website selling limited items, only a few pages and every page was written from scratch copying code from other pages and repeating them on every page (all the design elements and formatting).

Can anyone recommend a good library, IDE or Framework, without a long learning curve, to aid me in my development. I just want to avoid having to repeat elements on multiple pages and be able to modify the look/‘theme’ of my website from a central place.

It is not for an enterprise, just a small business and I will be the only person coding.