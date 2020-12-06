PM your answer to me. I will post who gets it right.
yes, I can crack it.
coothead
PM your answers. Dont post it here.
Really?
I did not think that it would pose that much
of a problem for the coders around here.
coothead
If you post it here and you are right there is no point in anyone else figuring it out.
I never actually thought about posting a solution,
but just assumed that an answer to the question…
“Can you crack it?”
…was what you required.
coothead
Speaking like a computer, eh?
Maybe this will help some folks:
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
function fred($val)
{
foreach($val as $num) :
echo ' ' .$num;;
endforeach;
echo '<br>';
}
$x1 = [6, 8, 2, ' - one correct and well placed ']; //
$x2 = [6, 1, 4, ' - one correct and wrong placed'];
$x3 = [2, 0, 6, ' - two correct and wrongly placed'];
$x4 = [7, 3, 8, ' - none correct'];
$x5 = [3, 8, 0, ' - one correct and wrong placed'];
fred($x1);
fred($x2);
fred($x3);
fred($x4);
fred($x5);
Output:
Edit:
Spelling not my forty
How is that going to help when you got the numbers wrong?
I found it easier to validate my attempts by having the following test at the start:
$x0 = [1, 2, 3, ' - attempt 001']; //
I have no idea what you are doing and there is no 380.
I found it easier to find the solution when the hints were nicely line up on the screen.
Whoops - it should have been “7 8 0”.
Congratulations to @m_hutley for being the first one to get it right.
John - This cant be correct if “7 3 8” 's result is “Nothing is correct.”
He meant the numbers in the last hint box.
Ohh. Right. I’m awake. It’s not 3 AM. Shhhhhh.
Cant be doing too bad, you are the only one to get it right.
Let me know if you “close” this at some point, @benanamen, and i’ll come back and give my way of figuring it out (Which is NOT saying that it’s the only way. Just how my mental gymnastics worked). In a spoiler block, of course.
You can tell me in PM if you like. I am interested to know how you did it.